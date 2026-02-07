Back in 2008, I wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal in which I argued that the rise of the blogosphere would spell the end of the newspaper as we know it.

That’s happening right on schedule. My former employer, the Star-Ledger, stopped publishing a year ago. And then last week one of the few surviving papers, the Washington Post, announced it is laying off one-third of its staff.

The only reason that paper didn’t fold long ago is that internet gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is willing to fund it as a sort of vanity press project.

Such has been the fate of newspapers in the internet era.

The reason is not far to seek, as I wrote in that 2008 piece.

“Now, thanks to the Internet, a writer can file a story instantly from anywhere. It’s incredibly convenient, but that same technology is killing old-fashioned newspapers. Some tell us that that’s a good thing. I disagree and believe that the public will miss us once we’re gone.”

A few days later the Journal published a rebuttal from a reader in Utah:

“Papers are not going out of business because bloggers will do reporters’ work for free; papers are falling because they are confirming readers’ belief that we cannot trust the mass media.”

I have heard roughly a thousand variations on this theme from know-it-alls who don’t know a thing about the business in question.

My experience goes back to when I was a paperboy. Back then there were six daily newspapers in New York. They covered the spectrum. But if the quality of the reporting at the Journal-American or the Herald Tribune were the issue at hand, they’d still be in print.

When it comes to the survival of newspapers, the question is not a matter of what newspapers print. It’s a matter of what they don’t print.

That’s classified ads, help-wanted ads, used-car ads and so on.

Go to the internet for that.

That’s where the money is – or was.

Perhaps you thought the papers were kept alive by those quarters you dropped in the machine on the corner.

Nope. I had a friend who used to work in circulation. He used to pocket all those quarters. He had a swimming pool installed at his house - paid for in quarters from the vending machines.

Nobody missed a few buckets of quarters.

Back then, the advertising paid the bills. Now, no one is paying the bills, which is why a paper as successful as the Washington Post needs a sugar daddy.

It was bad enough when newspapers were printed on actual paper. The cost of chopping down all those trees and running the wood through a paper mill was bad enough. But then there was the cost of the truck fleet that delivered the finished product – and of course the cost of maintaining a network of offices and parking garages.

The problem for print media is simple: The marginal cost of publishing a piece in a newspaper can be in the thousands per article.

The marginal cost of publishing online can be zero, assuming you already have an i-phone or laptop, which most of us do.

Then there’s the question of the audience. We baby-boomers may enjoy the luxury of leafing through such sections as sports, travel and entertainment.

But young people are happy pushing buttons on their i-phones.

But what about content?

Most of the know-nothings who opine on this topic claim to be conservatives. They say the left-wing slant of the papers drives people away.

Perhaps. But where do these wannabe conservatives go?

If you know, start a newspaper with a conservative point of view.

Good luck. I hope you’ve got a lot of money to buy the tons of paper, the offices, the fleets of trucks and so.

Where will you get that money?

Ask that guy in Utah.

Maybe he’s got an idea.