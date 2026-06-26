Hawaii is an expensive place to live. Ever surfer needs a side hustle.

Mine was enrolling in the University of Hawaii and living off my student loan.

But I spent my free time in the ocean.

I didn’t see Chris Butler out there. By that time in 1970, he was busy building his racket.

It was an offshoot of the Hare Krishna movement, which at the time sent armies of chanting supporters onto the sidewalks of Waikiki.

The guru, who also went by the name of Sai, would recruit great numbers of cute haole girls to panhandle from the tourists. Every Sunday evening Sai would have a vegetarian feast at a local Unitarian church. He would recruit more devotees at these feasts.

He would also attract surfers. My fellow watermen and I would listen patiently to Sai’s spiel.

When he was winding down, we’d be the first in line for the food.

I. wish I could recall what he said. But after 12 years of Catholic school, I had developed a talent for shifting my mind into neutral during oratory of any sort.

But it was harmless stuff, every bit as formulaic as the output of the Washington Post editorial board.

So I was a bit taken aback the other day when I read the latest installment in the Post’s jihad against Tulsi Gabbard. It was headlined “Tulsi Gabbard and the mysterious messages that helped shape her career.”

The messages were no mystery to me. The guru formerly known as Sai was promoting the “Hare Krishna” movement, which is an offshoot of the Hindu religion. It was the same stuff I’d heard at Sai’s vegetarian feasts more than 50 years prior.

The mystery is not with Gabbard but with the Post editors.

Why do all these liberals hate Gabbard so much?

During her tenure as Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard was among the loudest voices backing Donald Trump’s position against wars to promote nation-building.

Once elected to a second term, however, Trump began to channel his inner “neo” conservative. Gabbard became a speed bump on the highway to liberal interventionism.

So Trump pushed her out. Instead he took the advice of radical neocons like Laura Loomer.

On her X site Loomer wrote, “All of our enemies love Tulsi Gabbard. She talks a nice talk with the military schtick, but you have to wonder why Russia and Iran love @TulsiGabbard. Disgraceful. No wonder why all of President Trump’s intel reports have been trash. She prepared them. As a Hindu, she should know better.”

As a Jew, Loomer should know better than to tell a Hindu how to behave. It’s the height of rudeness to tell a person how to follow their own religion, especially when that religion has more than a billion adherents.

But Loomer is one of those wannabe right-wingers that we old-time conservatives like to call “Trotskyites.” These characters like to engage in the type of tactics popularized by the commies back before old Leon got the ax.

In Loomer’s case, that meant disrupting a live production of the Shakespeare play “Julius Caesar.”

“This is violence against Donald Trump!” she shrieked as she was being hauled offstage.

“Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable!”

What’s unacceptable is the idea that such left-wing gutter-dwellers can claim to be conservatives. The media love to term them “ultra-rightists” but they’re lefties at heart.

But why are they so in love with war? Gabbard, who’s seen a lot of it up close in her service career, is solidly antiwar.

I can see why that would upset factions of the GOP. But why do so many Democrats buy into the notion that there is some sort of danger in her views.

The only danger is that we might not get involved in more pointless wars.

And that’s no danger at all.