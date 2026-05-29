Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

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Rich O'Neill's avatar
Rich O'Neill
1d

It appears that today's press is shallow and doesn't think or study the issues. The quality and understanding of the issues is not anywhere where it once was. I suspect the "reporters" are not trained to think and research an issue before spouting forth.

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Bill Ferris's avatar
Bill Ferris
1d

"Don't worry. Be happy" is usually good advice but probably doesn't get many clicks these days

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