Soccer fans are panicking because of the ebola virus. It’s spreading just as the World Cup is beginning.

The finals will be held here in Jersey at the Meadowlands.

A lot of amateur epidemiologists have offered their views on what should be done to minimize contact with soccer players who may be infected with ebola.

Here’s my suggestion:

Don’t let them touch the ball with their hands.

What’s that? You say they’ve already got a rule that says players can’t touch the ball?

You gotta be kidding.

Who would think up a sport in which players can’t use the single most important part of the human body?

Scoring would be almost impossible. Who wants to watch a game that ends with scores like 1-0?

It turns out the English do. About 150 years ago the Brits thought up what is called “Association football” –soccer for short.

Also evolving at the same time was rugby, a sport in which the hands are employed not just to touch the ball but to touch other players.

Our own football is a variant of that. It’s the best spectator sport in existence, but you’d have to be nuts to play it.

One of my old high-school buddies made that mistake. He lost a vital organ while tackling a runner. Good thing humans have two kidneys or he’d have died.

When I had that opportunity in high school, I chose cross-country instead. I deduced – accurately – that running is more rewarding if you don’t have people running into you.

Soccer fans don’t see it that way. They get so frustrated by the lack of scoring that they start using their hands. Not to touch the ball, but to fight the fans from the opposing team.

That prompts me to offer a bet. I hereby bet that in the coming weeks ebola will cause less damage to human health than soccer.

How do I know?

Because we went through this same situation in 2014.

Here’s a column I wrote back then: It was headlined “Whatever happened to that ebola epidemic?

The phone rang the other day. It was my old surfing buddy Howie.

We got to talking and I mentioned that my daughter is spending a semester in London. Then she’s flying to South Africa over Christmas with her boyfriend, who grew up in Capetown.

As anyone who ever watched the surf movie “Endless Summer” knows, South Africa has some of the best surf on the planet. So I was taken aback when Howie let loose this line:

“Better her than me. I wouldn’t go to South Africa for a million bucks.”

“Huh?” I said.

“Ebola,” he said.

“Ebola?” I said. “South Africa’s on the other side of the continent from Liberia. Heck, London’s closer to Liberia than Capetown is.”

For that matter, New Jersey’s almost as close to Liberia as South Africa is. Howie didn’t care. He wouldn’t go if you gave him the best condo in Cape Saint Francis.

Where do people get such ideas? Though as a member of the media I hate to admit it, they get them from us. And it’s only gotten worse since the invention of the internet.

I love to read the Drudge Report for laughs. But at the peak of the panic last month, the site had Ebola scare stories lined up like jetliners from Liberia waiting to land.

And then there was talk radio. Last month it was all-Ebola all the time. It got so crazy that at one point I heard an ad from an animal hospital warning people about the risk of Ebola to their pets. They didn’t tell them the risk to their pet is nonexistent – unless of course the pet is an African fruit bat.

All of this alarmism could have been avoided if the media had listened to the actual experts instead of the alarmists. In early October, I asked the head of infectious diseases at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School for a realistic estimate of the risk to Americans.

“In the health care business, you learn never to say never and never to say always,” Dr. Mel Weinstein told me then. “But the risk to the lay public is as close to zero as you can get.”

When I called Weinstein yesterday, he said he was glad to see the media moving on to other topics.

“I think we’ve passed the hysteria stage and are hopefully now in the sanity stage,” he said.

Weinstein pointed out that tropical diseases need tropical conditions to thrive. Here in the temperate zones we should worry more about the diseases that thrive here.

Take for example that other deadly virus that is likely to reach our shores this winter. I learned about it from a long-time critic of journalistic alarmism, Dr. Paul Offit, chief of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.

“There will be a virus that will come into this country that will sicken hundreds of thousands of Americans and kill perhaps 10,000,” he said.

The virus in question is influenza. But under that name it doesn’t seem to attract its rightful share of media attention. That gave Offit an idea:

“Maybe if we call it the Gamma Delta 80 virus, ” he suggested.

He proposed that we in the media could then run front-page stories and breathless television reports spreading fear about the threat from Gamma Delta 80.

“Then we’ll announce we have a vaccine that would work against it,” he said.

Of course, we already have that vaccine. It’s called a flu shot. But thanks to the media, many people are busy obsessing about Ebola and ignoring that very real risk.

All of that alarmism had the effect of stigmatizing health workers who took real risks to keep the disease isolated to that small corner of the African continent, he said.

“They go into an area where they at risk of contracting a fatal infection,” Offit said. “They should be treated like heroes not like lepers.”

That’s especially true of that nurse from Maine who was detained at Newark Airport thanks to a couple of governors who were looking for some headlines.

“Certainly the way that nurse was treated was abysmal,” said Offit.

It certainly was. But the polls showed the people approved. How could they disapprove after all that nonstop media hype?

“What chiefly distinguishes the daily press of the United States from the press of all other countries pretending to culture,” the great H.L. Mencken once wrote, “is its constant effort to evade the discussion of all fundamentals by translating all issues into a few elemental fears.”

Or in other words, here in the Home of the Brave you’ll never go broke selling fear.