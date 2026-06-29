Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Mulshine's avatar
Paul Mulshine
1d

Nowhere did I say I preferred Democrats. Next time, comment on what I wrote, not your misreading of it.

Reply
Share
Don Monetti's avatar
Don Monetti
20hEdited

Trump is starting to remind me of Frank Lautenberg. Another rich guy, who ran against Millicent Fenwick (she was the best...) and kept saying she was too old and out of touch. She was a mere 72 and in '08 he ran again for Senate and he was something like 84. What a jerk.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mulshine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture