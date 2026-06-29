Trump is a character - without any character

The Donald and I go back a long ways.

I’ve been covering him since the speech that marked his entry into politics.

That was in 2011 at the annual meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Customarily, all the presidential hopefuls in the Republican Party make speeches at CPAC, as it’s known, in the year before an election.

The Donald decided to try his luck.

Even back then, he had his basic spiel down pat.

The United States was “the laughing stock of the world,” he said, because of the way we let other nations push us around.

We needed a successful businessman to lead us, but rich guys don’t want to run for president

“Successful people don’t want to be scrutinized and abused,” he said.

That’s a shame because, when it comes to high oil prices, “We have nobody who calls up OPEC and says these prices are coming down.”

Somali pirates?

“Give me one good admiral and blast them out of the water.”

We needed an entrepreneur in the White House, he saud, but “Successful people don’t want to be scrutinized and abused.”

Obamacare was too expensive, but “We’ll replace Obamacare with something better.”

In fact, the inventor of Obamacare ended up on the 2012 Republican ticket.

Barack Obama?

Nope. Mitt Romney.

The idea of a mandatory fee for a private health care plan was pioneered by the then-governor of Massachusetts.

The Obama plan was a carbon copy of Romneycare.

How can you beat the guy who implemented Obamacare by nominating the guy who invented it?

You can’t, as the GOP soon found out.

My Republican friends were of the opinion that voters’ dislike for Obama was so strong that even a stiff like Romney could win.

I recall speaking at a Republican event in Morristown on a panel with Kellyanne Conway.

We were asked our predictions. Conway and another Republican activist predicted an early night for Romney.

I pointed out that the polls showed Obama leading in the swing states.

And that’s how it turned out.

When I think back on it, Trump was thinking the same way when he ran in 2016.

The polls showed the swing states were up for grabs.

Hillary Clinton was too busy planning her victory party to notice.

That’s how we got President Trump.

But his victory came too late. If had entered the race in 2012 he could have served two terms while he was relatively young.

But now he’s just too old.

Having predicted his rise, I’m now stuck observing his fall.

If a Democrat like Obama had pulled some of the self-enriching scams that Trump is pulling, Republicans would have called him the equivalent of a mob boss.

When the Donald was younger, he could have wisecracked his way through these scandals.

But now he’s lost the thing he used to rely on – his sense of humor.

He’s still funny – buy now the joke’s on him.