I am one of the few journalists who have covered both Donald Trump and Chris Christie from the beginning of their political careers.

They have a lot in common, especially when it comes to government shutdowns.

I realize Trump is not on the best of terms with Christie these days. But perhaps he might have consulted with his fellow Republican before the current kerfuffle over that federal government shutdown.

That rule is:

No matter who’s responsible for the shutdown, the chief executive gets the blame.

Back in 2017, Christie offered perhaps the best-ever proof of that rule.

If you doubt that, just pull up that photo of the governor sunning himself on the beach at Island Beach State Park on the July 4th weekend.

Those of us in the Trenton press corps had never seen the governor in shorts before that.

It was not a pretty sight. Those immense thighs of his spilled over the side of his beach chair in the photo captured by my old Star-Ledger buddy Andy Mills.

Mills had hired a small plane to fly over the beach to see whether Christie was at the Governor’s beach house on a holiday weekend. The park was closed to the public that weekend due to a government shutdown.

That shutdown was not Christie’s fault.

The Democrats controlled both houses of the state Legislature. They had failed to pass a budget bill by the statutory July 1 deadline.

“If they sent me a budget today, I would sign it,” Christie said at a press conference in Trenton that afternoon.

But Christie got a little too cute for his own good. He had his minions print up fliers advising members of the public to contact Assembly Speaker Vince Prieto and demand he pass a budget.

Nice move – except for Andy up in that plane.

At that press conference, Christie had denied getting “any sun” that weekend.

But those photos showed enough skin to eclipse the sun.

The photo soon went viral, with headlines like: “Chris Christie Enjoys a State Beach He Closed to the Public.”

Christie responded in his trademark manner. He said he needed to spend more time with his family. His son had scheduled a beach party with his Princeton pals, he said, and he didn’t want to disappoint them.

The Guv didn’t consult with me, but as a Shore guy I could have come up with a better angle.

The locals believe that when the state bought the land for the park more than a half-century ago, the seller insisted on a line in the sand, as it were:

The park has to be open to fishermen 24 hours a day.

Is that true? I have no idea.

But who was going to protest if the governor left that beautiful nine-mile stretch of sand open that weekend?

Certainly not me. I’d rather go to a press conference at the governor’s beach house any day. That’s what Christie would have done if he’d been a bit more crafty.

But I suspect he was still hoping the media and the public would pin the blame on the Assembly Speaker.

What the governor overlooked is that almost no one knows who the Assembly Speaker is at any given time.

By the way, it was Vincent Prieto at that time.

Trump made the same mistake with this shutdown. He didn’t start the fight, but he could end it by telling the House Speaker to compromise on increases in Obamacare subsidies. That’s the sticking point in these negotiations.

But House Speaker Mike Johnson – otherwise known as “Whatshisname” - follows orders from Trump. And Trump is still holding out hope that he can win on the issue of cutting health-insurance subsidies.

He can’t. Senior citizens are the core of the Republican base. And if they’re over 65 they can get Medicare, which requires much larger government subsidies than Obamacare.

About one in five Americans are on Medicare. Roughly zero percent of them want to cut health-insurance subsidies.

If there were a free market in health insurance, that might be worth preserving. But the market hasn’t been free since the passage of Medicare more than 50 years ago.

So if we’re stuck with Obamacare, then we’re going to have to compromise on rates.

Trump had a better bargaining position until that debacle at the polls this Tuesday.

There’s a lesson in that, not just for Trump, but for all politicians who get the bright idea that the public is just waiting for the government to shut down:

Shut up.