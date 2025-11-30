When Donald Trump put his John Hancock on that “emergency” order raising tariffs he was following in the footsteps of King George. Someone should have told him how the real John Hancock felt about tariffs.

He hated them.

A little more research would have shown The Donald that.

I’m not talking about a trip to some dusty library stacks.

I’m talking about a simple online search of Wikipedia.

I was in Wikipedia the other day looking into Madeira, a wine that had a major role in sparking the revolution, when I came upon this:

“One of the major events on the road to the American Revolution in which Madeira played a key role was the seizure of John Hancock‘s sloop Liberty by Boston customs officials on 9 May 1768. Hancock’s boat was seized after he had unloaded a cargo of 25 pipes (3,150 US gallons (11,900 L)) of Madeira, and a dispute arose over import duties. The seizure of Liberty caused riots to erupt in Boston.”

This was five years before the Boston Tea Party, by the way.

That was a protest against duties on tea.

Oh yeah, The Donald also raised the duties on tea in his “Liberation Day” tariff program.

You might even say that May 9 was the real Liberation Day. Hancock wanted to liberate Americans from a government that took their money without providing any service. That led directly to the American Revolution.

The Donald is a teetotaler and therefore unaware of the attachment Americans have to the things they drink, whether coffee, beer, wine, booze or other liquids.

That’s what got him into this mess.

There’s a lesson in that for The Donald. But instead of taking his guidance from the revolutionary whose signature is synonymous with American liberty, he took his guidance from a handful of third-rate thinkers who convinced him he could sneak the biggest tax hike in history past the American people without anyone noticing.

All he had to do was call that tax a tariff.

That fooled no one. The big issue at the moment is affordability. Adding a tax of 50 percent or more to a product will make it less affordable, not more.

Nonetheless, Trump put his John Hancock on that tax hike as well.

But Hancock and other patriots didn’t get into a fight with His Majesty’s customs officials for no reason. They knew that import taxes raise the price of imports.

Last week, The Donald finally learned that lesson. Typically, Trump refused to admit his mistake.

“We just did a little bit of a rollback on some foods like coffee,” Trump said after the tariff announcement was made.

In Trump’s “Liberation Day” speech on tariffs, he didn’t say what he was liberating us from. But apparently it was caffeine in its most charming form, which is coffee.

The Donald gets his caffeine from diet soda, which is dreadful stuff. If I were his advisor, I’d inform him that diet soft drinks are even worse for your health than sugary soft drinkers.

But he doesn’t listen to me.

That’s how he got into this mess now before the Supreme Court.

Not long after Trump singlehandedly imposed those tariffs, a coalition of small-business interests sued the administration arguing the tariffs were adopted unconstitutionally.

They’re right. The Constitution clearly states that the Congress, not the president, has the power to set tariffs.

We conservatives argue for strict construction of the Constitution.

It means what it says

And it says the president needs to go to Congress for approval of any tariffs.

I suspect the court will enforce that provision, leaving the president at the mercy of the Congress.

He won’t find much mercy.

Democrats hate him and Republicans are not all that thrilled with him either.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia; formerly his biggest backer, has turned against him and has said she will resign in a few weeks. She recently accused him of ignoring the role of Congress, which he has indeed done.

The doctrine of separation-of-powers grants different roles to the executive, the legislative and the judicial branches of government.

Trump has decided that all the powers rest with the executive.

That didn’t work with King George.

And it won’t work with King Donald.