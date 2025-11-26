It’s autumn. Is the sound of leaf-blowers driving you crazy?

Well, here are three political commentators who will drown them out.

Welcome to the first of our podcasts during which three Jersey guys rant about the latest news.

One is me, Paul Mulshine, formerly the conservative columnist for the Star-Ledger, until it folded a year ago.

Then there’s Mike Carroll, the former assemblyman from Morris County who used to drive the Republicans in the Statehouse crazy by actually insisting that the party stand for such principles as individual rights and limited government.

As a counter-balance there’s Paul Bangiola, also from Morris County. Paul was the Democratic chairman for Morris, which has to qualify as the most thankless job in politics.

Here, the three of us tackle some of the thornier issues of the moment, from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal to Donald Trump’s tariffs.

If you want to listen to the podcast, click her

e.

If you want to cut to a specific topic, click here. That brings up an unedited transcript of the entire podcast.

You can do a word search on a term that might interest you. Then go to the video to see that discussion.

I’d recommend the discussion of the Epstein case. You will hear some opinions that are not available elsewhere.

NOTE: Several readers noticed the links were not working.

They’re fixed now.