Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

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working rich's avatar
working rich
4d

C'mon! Isn't AI just supposed to put the apostrophe in when I type “ dont” instead of “ don’t” or change “ smarter than me” to “ smarter than I am?”

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Peter Lyons Hall's avatar
Peter Lyons Hall
4d

There are a growing number of tools to help readers separate the sheep from the goats. Here's one: https://gptzero.me/ It helps readers determine how much (if any) of the content was AI generated.

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