There is nothing wrong with writing under a pen name, or “nom de plume” if you prefer the French.

I’ve done so several times during my career

One of my favorite pen names was “Moe Just,” combining the French term for precise word selection with the American name of everyone’s favorite of the Three Stooges.

Then there was “Lance A. Boyle.”

If you don’t get that one, better stick to the comics.

But what about “Grant Hollister” and “DJ Lattimore?”

Both have perfectly plausible pen names, but for one thing:

They don’t exist.

They are products of artificial intelligence – AI for short.

The Broward Tribune – a real newspaper in Florida– blew their cover in a recent article about a fake online newspaper:

“Trib reporter Kate Payne reported on Thursday how the site, now offline but partially preserved on the Internet Archive, featured work it claimed was by ‘local journalists,’ but who were actually ‘creations of artificial intelligence – complete with fake headshots and made-up biographies peppered with South Florida cliches, their bylines plastered on articles that were lifted from actual news outlets, recycled through AI and republished.’”

It had to happen, I guess.

But let me state that as a lifelong writer, it’s hard enough to make money competing against people.

The last thing we need is competition from computers.

Once you get the software up and running, articles about subjects like sports and politics can be spit out at no added cost.

Forget benefits and pensions. Machines don’t need them.

This debate has been around for quite some time.

In 2008 we were hearing the same thing about the blogosphere from self-appointed experts like blogger Glenn Reynolds of the Instapundit site:

“When enough bloggers take the leap, and start reporting on the statehouse, city council, courts, etc. firsthand, full-time, then the Big Media will take notice and the avalanche will begin,” Reynolds quoted a fellow blogger as saying.

Reynolds is a lawyer. And lawyers protect themselves from competition through bar associations that restrict entry to the field. Otherwise anyone with a laptop could charge for legal advice.

Back when I used to cover those local boards, I knew as much about the legal issues at hand as the typical municipal attorney.

One difference: He was making $200 an hour and I was making a little over minimum wage. This has led many a journalist to “go over to the dark side,” as the saying goes.

Would I prefer if newspapers had similar barriers to entry? Not at all. That would give even more power to editors.

Editors are one of the reasons newspapers are in such a parlous state. Many of them see their role as ensuring that nothing new gets in the newspaper.

As the great H.L. Mencken once wrote, as journalists age they often become “correct in every idea and hollow as a jug.”

Now they have a new medium with which to echo the establishment.

So keep that in mind as you read the news.

The problem for publishers is that people with professional skills expect to be paid professional salaries.

But now that problem is solved.

So how are readers supposed to determine the veracity of news items in the blogosphere?

Here’s my suggestion:

Take two empty tin cans and connect them with a string.

Give one can to the person you want to talk to.

Speak into the other can.

Now just cut the string before the bloggers find out.