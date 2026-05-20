Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken's avatar
Ken
May 20

How about Trump's " Cold Blooded Murder" of Venezuelan fishermen. That's OK by you.

Reply
Share
working rich's avatar
working rich
May 20

My parents took us to Cuba on vacation in the 50’s. Fidel was kidnapping American tourists out of the hotels for ransom. I was six years old and asked my mother if we should be scared. Would we be kidnapped? My mother was quite clear. “ No way anyone is gonna kidnap five kids, they would have to be nuts.”

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mulshine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture