He’s fooled the gringos once and he’s still fooling them from the grave

But he never fooled me

I’m talking about Fidel Castro

I followed that power-mad porch-climber from the beginning, when he was on TV with Jack Paar, who was Johnny Carson’s predecessor on the Tonight Show back in the early 1960s.

Paar nodded as Castro was telling us what a nice guy he was, certainly not a communist.

There was a problem: Also on TV at the time were news reports of his firing squads dispatching the losers in the coup that brought him to power.

The evening news would show the poor guys saying their final confessions and getting the last rites before heading off to face execution.

I was just 9 years old at the time, but I concluded that the man responsible for having those unarmed men shot was an evil man.

Nothing that has happened since has caused me to change my mind, certainly not the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Here was a guy who was willing to kill me and everyone I knew to impose his vision of socialism on the world.

Also on TV with Castro back then was Ed Sullivan.

Here’s a snippet of dialogue:

SULLIVAN: In Latin American countries, over and over again, dictators will come along. They rape the country; they have stolen the money, millions and millions of dollars; tortured and killed people. How do you propose to end that here in Cuba?

CASTRO: Very easy: not permitting any dictatorship to come again to rule our country.

At the time, Castro was turning Cuba into a single-party dictatorship.

Yet American liberals still made excuses for him and his brother Raul, who was his partner in crime.

They still do.

Not for long, perhaps. On Wednesday, federal officials announced that the U.S. has issued arrest warrants in the 1996 shootdown of Brothers to the Rescue.

Like his brother, Raul has a penchant for killing unarmed men. Sending heavily armed MiGs after propeller planes was his style.

This won’t be as easy as grabbing Maduro

The Cuban Communists have threatened all sorts of violent reprisals. We’ve lost the element of surprise.

But don’t count the Donald out. If he could clear the hemisphere of commies, that alone would make his second term a success.

Plus, it will be wonderful to hear all the liberal Democrats try to defend cold-blooded murder.

They’ve had plenty of practice.