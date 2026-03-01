It’s hard to come across an illustration of a St. Bernard without a small wooden keg under his collar.

That keg was a mystery to my friends and me when we were kids. What was the dog going to do with that booze?

Drink it?

Nope. Turns out it was for the lost humans the dog was sent to rescue.

But why would a rescuer carry hard liquor?

For the same reason sailing ships carried rum:

Because it’s the most efficient way to carry a big supply of energy in a small container.

The math is simple. There are just four sources of energy available for the human body.

Both protein and carbohydrates are relatively weak sources of energy at a mere four calories per gram.

Fat is the most powerful source of energy at nine calories per gram. But it has to be stored under refrigeration or it will go bad.

But alcohol has seven calories per gram – and it doesn’t require refrigeration. That makes it the No. 1 energy source for survival in tough conditions.

Of course, it’s also the No. 1 energy source for pleasant conditions, such as in a hammock under a tropical palm tree.

What’s not to like?

There is a coterie of health professionals who proclaim that alcohol is a deadly poison, so deadly that no one should chance consumption even in tiny amounts.

Never mind that mainstream medical studies show that people who use alcohol in moderate amounts actually live as long as teetotalers, if not longer.

That doesn’t dissuade these self-appointed experts from seizing on remote threats to advise against any alcohol use whatsoever.

These threats typically come from cancer centers, i.e. from people whose income depends on the threat of cancer.

“The important thing to remember is that every time you drink, you increase your cancer risk,” says one such scold.

“As with cigarettes and processed meat, there is no safe amount of alcohol,” she says.

There is no safe amount of air either, but that’s no reason to stop breathing.

In a prior life as a science writer, I used to read a lot of health studies.

Contrary to popular belief, these studies are not difficult to comprehend. And their authors will often take a phone call from anyone with a sincere interest in explaining their content.

That led me to formulate what I call Mulshine’s Rule. It’s a handy tool for determining the risks of various activities.

Let’s look at two of the most common mood-altering substances, alcohol and nicotine.

Let me first factor out cigarettes. If you are dumb enough to smoke them, what you’re taking into your lungs is primarily dried tobacco leaves, not nicotine.

Cigars are different. Cigar smokers generally don’t take the smoke into their lungs, and the threat of cancer is greatly reduced. So that provides a better basis for comparison.

In that case, a search through the medical literature will tell you that you should avoid alcohol because it speeds up your circulation. But you should avoid nicotine because it slows down your circulation.

The error here is a simple one. These scolds are analyzing a dynamic system as if it were a static system.

Yes, studies may show a negative health effect from alcohol if considered in isolation.

But that ignores the great health benefits that come with alcohol.

It turns out that consuming alcohol is the easiest and quickest way to raise your blood levels of the good cholesterol HDL, which clears the bloodstream of the bad cholesterol called LDL, which clogs the arteries. And heart disease is the leading cause of death in America.

So that presents a simple solution:

Just have a cigar while you drink your IPA.

And bring along a keg of whiskey – just in case.