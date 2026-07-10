Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

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Tom's avatar
Tom
2d

“ race is the democrats primary weapon “ . Could not agree more. It’s sickening.

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working rich's avatar
working rich
2d

Laugh about Greenland. But remember how this started. Greenland had dilapidated airports. Greenland asked Denmark to modernize the airports. Denmark said “ no money.” The Chinese were happy to “fix” the airports with a small base there. Then, Denmark found the money. Trump, seeing a distressed property and at risk for Chinese bases in North America, said we will buy it from Denmark.

Actually, a good idea. Imagine the opposition to the Louisiana Purchase by the Jefferson haters.

But for those still suffering from TDS, a cure for cancer in the elderly would be viewed as taking health care from babies.

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