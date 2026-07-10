The deep thinkers in Washington, DC, are mulling over reasons that Donald Trump should be removed from the White House under the 25th Amendment.

I agree, but for a different reason than those critics state.

He’s not losing the ability to run the country?

No. It’s something far worse.

He’s lost his sense of humor.

Being serious is easy

It’s being funny that’s hard.

Back in 2016, when he ran against the humorless Hillary Clinton, Trump was an anything-for-a-laugh kind of guy. He had the comic timing of a stand-up comedian in the mold of the Borscht Belt comics from his native New York.

The Democrats cried foul when he made up funny names for his opponents, like “Pocahontas” the name he gave to another humorless prig in the Democratic Party.

But that joke had a point. It lampooned Elizabeth Warren’s effort to market herself to voters as an American Indian eligible for affirmative action.

The Democrats’ only defense was to argue that politicians should not bring up race at all.

But race is the Democrats’ primary weapon.

So that tactic worked for The Donald.

But now he has descended to the level of the internet commenter.

For years, I’ve been cringing at the nicknames that internet posters give to their political targets.

“T-rump” is not funny even the first time you hear it. Yet Trump-haters hurl it as if it were the most cutting remark they’ve encountered – which it may well be.

But lately Trump competes with them to see who can achieve the lamest insult in politics.

The Donald has decided that from now on he will refer to the Democrats as “Dumocrats.”

Get the joke?

No, you don’t. There is no joke. That and its variant “Democrap” have been around for years without inspiring even a suppressed giggle.

That didn’t stop Trump from polling his Truth Social followers on whether they prefer the nickname “Dumocrat” or “Dumbocrat” for the opposition party/

That’s not funny. And it won’t work for the Republicans in the November elections.

It’s not that nicknames and witticisms don’t work in politics.

Consider the late, unlamented ARC tunnel project – also called “The Tunnel to Macy’s Basement.”

Environmentalist Jeff Tittel thought that label up as a means of lampooning the rerouting of the project.

It was originally intended to connect New Jersey’s rail lines to Grand Central station, from which trains could connect to Connecticut and points north.

But the New Yorkers didn’t want lowly New Jerseyans using their sacred station, even though it has lots of capacity. So our politicians buckled under New York’s pressure and promised to build a new station so far underground that it could only be accessed by a massive new system of elevators and escalators.

But our new governor, Chris Christie, told the New Yorkers they could stick the tunnels where the sun don’t shine. He took the federal aid and spent it on projects on this side of the river.

So Tittel’s witticism worked while Trump’s jokes fall flat,

Tittel told me why.

“It’s okay to be nasty but you have to be funny at the same time,” he said. “When a term is funny it works, but nasty alone doesn’t work.”

Trump’s finding that out concerning his thwarted plan to acquire Greenland.

Being nasty to the Danes, who control Greenland, made them pledge not to sell it to us at any price.

Trump’s bullying tactics just hardened their resolve to hold on to a piece of land that is twice the size of Texas but has a mere 50,000 inhabitants.

Does the Donald know any good Eskimo jokes?

If so, now’s the time to trot them out.

But seriously folks, it’s going to be a long two years after the Midterms.