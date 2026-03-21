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Peter Lyons Hall's avatar
Peter Lyons Hall
3d

Thanks for the info about how go-go dancers wear a robe when they're not on stage, Paul. Very valuable isight. We knew we could count on you!

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Bill Ferris's avatar
Bill Ferris
3d

Great article. The next time you see her, you should ask her why that is. Are Iranians different than other people? You would think a revolution should have at least a 50/50 shot of getting better than getting worse.

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