I am not a big fan of go-go bars.

But my friend Zeke is a connoisseur of the genre.

That’s how I ended up conversing with one of the most fascinating women I ever met.

She was a dancer at a bar in an old hotel in Montreal where Zeke and I were staying.

She wasn’t fascinating because she was nude.

She was fascinating because of her political background.

I learned about that when I began chatting with her during her break.

I had assumed she was French. But she said she wasn’t.

“I’m from a different country, a country you Americans don’t like,” she said.

“Iran?” I asked.

She said yes.

This was interesting to me. In a place like Montreal, you can interview a naked woman every day. But a refugee from Iran? That’s a real find.

After she put on her robe, as go-go dancers do when not performing , she told me that, like a lot of young people in Iran back then, she found life under the Shah oppressive.

They were right about that. But they were wrong about what would follow once the Shah was deposed.

So was Jimmy Carter.

The term“regime change” was not common in the late 1970s. But the delusion was.

The student radicals in both Iran and America were of the opinion that once a dictatorship fell, democracy grew to fill the vacuum.

Recent history teaches otherwise. In places like Iran and Afghanistan, dictators were replaced by dictators that were even worse.

The religious zealots that followed the ayatollah imposed a regime that was infinitely worse than what had come before.

Women like my dancer friend soon found they had to wear burqas whenever they went outside.

The student radicals hadn’t signed up for that. She left Iran for Canada. That’s how she ended up nude dancing.

I asked her what her family would do if they knew she what she did for a living.

“They’d kill me,” she said.

But there are 6,000 miles between Tehran and Quebec. So she was safe in Canada.

No thanks to Jimmy Carter.

If he had been smarter – or perhaps more cynical – he would have realized that he became president at a time of unique opportunity.

The Soviets were also threatened by an uprising of their Islamic radicals, in Afghanistan.

The deal with the Soviets would have been simple.

You beat up your religious zealots and we’ll beat up ours.

We’ll both be happy.

Instead, Jimmy issued the weakest move in international politics. He boycotted the 1980 Olympics.

He also proposed instituting gas rationing.

That move was rejected even by his own party.

The federal government was still imposing price controls on gas. The result was gas lines that stretched for blocks.

American drivers revolted.

In the 1980 election they replaced Carter with Ronald Reagan.

And the rest is history – sad history for the regime-change crowd.