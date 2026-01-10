I have never called anyone a racist.

That’s what liberals do – liberals like Mark Levin.

Levin is the talk-radio pitchman who’s currently engaged in a very public feud with TV personality Megyn Kelly.

The accusation of racism of which I speak occurred back in 2018 when Kelly wondered aloud if it’s okay to wear a Halloween costume that includes blackface.

That’s a valid question. Back in the 1950s, a lot of the kids in my neighborhood in Elizabeth covered their faces with burnt cork before going out trick-or-treating.

I doubt if you see that very often these days, but there’s no harm in asking – unless you’re a liberal like Levin.

Liberals tend to look for a racist behind every tree. They seem to derive some sort of childish pleasure out of it.

“Nyah-nyah-nyah … I caught you saying a dirty word. Now you’re gonna get fired!”

That is the essence of what’s known as “cancel culture.”

That’s what happened to Kelly back in 2018. She got canceled after TV execs folded under pressure from social media.

Now she has her own show on SiriusXM and seems to be doing quite well, despite the wailing from a certain liberal competitor.

Or did a cat get its tail caught under a rocking chair? It’s hard to tell with Levin.

Even more irritating is his habit of beating some laugh lines to death.

“The New York Slimes” and “the Washington Compost” might have sounded funny the first time he used them.

But that was back in the prior millennium. Now it’s just boring.

Levin is not a conservative. He claims to be a defender of strict construction of the Constitution, but he also makes a point of attacking Ron Paul and his Senator son Rand – the two most prominent defenders of the Constitution in the modern era.

Levin comes down on the left-wing side of the major issues of the moment.

Here’s a 2011 piece from the New American making that point:

To put it more simply, Levin is the one who is not a real conservative. And he certainly is not a Tea Partier. If Levin were a real conservative or Tea Partier, he would have been outraged over the foreign and domestic policies of George W. Bush and his Republican-controlled Congress. In the real world, though, Levin endorsed many of these policies. If Levin were a real conservative, he would have long ago recognized the irresolvable conflict between simultaneously championing “limited government,” on the one hand and, on the other, an interminable “War on Terror,” for the latter theoretically justifies every conceivable instance of government intervention both here and abroad.

That piece is from 14 years ago, but it holds up today.

I like to call him “Marxist” Levin because of his positions on issues like progressive taxation.

Karl Marx offered the slogan “From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.”

Here’s Mark Levin echoing that in his book “Liberty and Tyranny”

“While the conservative, like Adam Smith, does not object to the wealthy paying more to finance the legitimate functions of government ...”

What conservative? It’s liberals who shout “Tax the rich.”

And check what Levin said of President Obama’s efforts as regards Medicare:

“This is a man who has not raised a finger to stop the destruction of the entitlement programs.”

When I heard that on the radio, I was so shocked that I nearly spilled my microbrew. Why in the world would a conservative oppose a president who wanted to dismantle the entitlement programs?

Because he’s no conservative. He just plays one on the air to sell stuff.

But the act is getting old.

When you call someone a racist, what you’re really saying is that you think you have superior views about how the issue of race should be handled.

Maybe you do. Let’s hear them.

But first put the cat out.

