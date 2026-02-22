Donald Trump needs to change his campaign theme music

In most of the Trump rallies I have covered over the years, Trump has walked off to the strains of the Rolling Stones’ playing “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

He’s certainly proved that after that Supreme Court ruling on his tariff plan.

Let me propose a new tune.

How about “The End” by the Doors?

That ruling ended Trump’s hopes of imposing what’s termed the “unitary executive” on the federal government.

Under that theory the president can usurp the powers of the legislative and the judiciary whenever the president is in the mood.

In the 6-3 ruling, the court restored the good, old-fashioned doctrine of the separation of powers.

The power to tax belongs to Congress, the decision states.

If the president wants to raise taxes, he has to ask Congress to do it. He can’t just do it on his own.

But what if it’s an emergency?

It ain’t, said the majority decision. It’s just normal, everyday lawmaking, which is the power of Congress, not the chief executive.

If the president wants to impose tariffs, he can prevail on the voters to elect representatives in November who will do so.

That’s a trap.

“Elect me in November and I’ll raise your taxes,” is hardly a winning message – especially for Republicans.

“If you own a small business, I’ll make you comply with mountains of paperwork as well.”

That’s the rest of the message.

Small business – not the MAGA movement – is and always has been the base of the GOP

And in this case, it was a small business that toppled Big Government.

The plaintiff in the case was a wine importer by the name of Victor Schwartz of VOS Selections.

CNN Business had an excellent piece quoting the owner on the effect Trump’s tariffs would have on his business:

The article noted that VOS imports wine and spirits from 16 countries.

The article said of Schwartz, “He is no stranger to the nation’s complex tariff code and how quickly rates can change, especially when Trump is in office.

So much for the idea that Trump is a conservative. He’s shown himself to be a classic tax-and-spend liberal.

But the tax he wants to collect is so convoluted that even his own administration can’t calculate it.

“The bills are sudden and jarring: $5,558 for a $300 shipment from Japan, $1,300 for $65 worth of items, and fees that often make no mathematical sense,’ said one report.

The problem is simple, though not perhaps simple enough for a simpleton like The Donald.

He keeps harking back to the good old days before the income tax, when tariffs paid the cost of government.

But collecting the revenue was simple back then. Everything had to move either on a road or through a port.

The taxman lurks in wait.

“Toll to the troll” - as the saying goes..

These days, imports come in all different ways. How do you tax a car that has 49 percent imported parts? An electric item with parts from 12 countries.

That great conservative humorist P.J, O’Rourke addressed that in a piece titled “Terror of the Euro-weenies.”

In Europe, he wrote, “you can’t swing a cat without putting it through customs.”

Trump is doing his best to turn us all into a nation of weenies.

Thank God for the separation of powers.

Now if only someone can explain it to the Donald.

And thank God he has no idea what it is,