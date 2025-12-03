What a bunch of wimps!

I’m talking about those Americans who defend the decision to kill the survivors clinging to the wreckage of that speedboat that had been hit in a prior attack in the Caribbean.

This would qualify as a war crime even if the U.S. were in a war. But we’re not.

This incident brought to mind a story my father told my brothers and me about his actions in a real war.

That was World War II and the U.S. was up against a nation that produced one of the greatest fleets of the 20th century, Japan.

My father, who was a Marine, was stationed on a light cruiser in the Pacific. During one battle, a Japanese pilot bailed out of his plane within range of my father’s 20-mm antiaircraft gun.

Members of his crew urged him to kill the parachuting pilot.

But he resisted their entreaties.

Unlike Trump’s crew, he recognized the pilot was worth a lot more alive than dead.

As the saying goes, dead men tell no tales.

Live men are an excellent source of intelligence.

As for Donald Trump, he’s up against a country infinitely less threatening to the U.S. than Japan was in World War II.

Venezuela lacks any armed forces worth mentioning.

Venezuela does, however produce some of the most beautiful women in the world. The Donald is well aware of that. He used to own the Miss Universe pageant and was notorious for hanging around the dressing room sneaking peeks.

As for hanging around military types, Trump got his fill of that back when he went to military school. He managed to dodge the draft.

That was a wise decision. But after running as a candidate who would keep us out of foreign wars, Trump wants to get us into this one.

The pretext is laughable. The Donald argues that foreigners are killing Americans by smuggling drugs into this country.

No, Americans are killing Americans. If you’re dumb enough to take a lethal dose of a powerful narcotic like Fentanyl, don’t blame some Venezuelan fisherman who wanted to make a quick buck by smuggling some packages into the U.S.

Blame yourself.

If you think it’s my responsibility as a taxpayer to keep you from killing yourself, you’re wrong.

It’s your responsibility.

There are numerous legal avenues to getting high.

Do you like whiskey, wine or beer?

Go right ahead.

Do you like to smoke pot?

That’s legal, too, at least here in New Jersey.

But if you want the Nanny State to keep you from taking deadly drugs that can kill you, guess what?

It can’t.

Here you come up against the Iron Law of Drug Prohibition.

When the government cracks down on drug smuggling, that just encourages the smugglers to trade in drugs that are smaller and more potent.

Nixon’s War on Drugs started out as a war on weak Mexican weed that had its users asking “Are you high yet?”

Pretty soon the drug dealers were pushing crack cocaine.

Trump is too smart to think he’s going to end the illicit drug trade.

So what’s he up to?

Simple. He’s interested in a substance infinitely more valuable than drugs.

That’s oil.

Without oil, those smugglers would be paddling canoes across the Caribbean.

Venezuela is tied with the U.S. for having the world’s largest proven oil reserves.

Are we gonna let the Russians and the Chinese take it?

Nope. But Trump knows he can’t come right out and admit to such a base motive.

But now Pete Hegseth has let the cat out of the bag.

Expect him to be thrown overboard.

Holding the bag.