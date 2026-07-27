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John Gelson
6dEdited

Great article. I've been saying the same thing- though not as well - since Trump gave that speech after he lost the election - in Georgia- I believe it was at an airport terminal - never said a word about the two incumbents standing next to him- and I kept thinking to myself he's going to cause Georgia to lose two Republican seats and damn if he didn't . I always thought Biden would've done a lot better working with a Republican majority in the Senate. But Trump handed the Democrats the Senate, such an egotistical idiot.

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