The Republicans have got to do something about that guy who keeps interfering in our elections.

No, I’m not talking about Vladimir Putin or Benjamin Netanyahu.

I’m talking about Donald Trump.

The Donald has a nasty habit of helping Democrats defeat Republicans by interfering in House and Senate elections.

The first such instance occurred in Georgia in 2020.

Georgia has a system of holding runoff elections in the event no candidate has a majority.

That was the case in the races for two open U.S. Senate seats. Republicans got majorities, but neither got 50 percent.

It was expected that both would get majorities in the general election races, which are head-to-head contests with no spoilers.

But then the Donald stepped in. His minions told Republican voters to abstain from voting to protest his loss in the presidential race.

In case you’re wondering why they call the Republican Party “the stupid party,” wonder no more.

The Republicans lost both seats and control of the Senate.

One Democrat, Jon Ossoff, retains his seat to this day. He frequently represents the tie-breaking vote on key issues.

At a Trump rally at the time, one speaker proclaimed, “This is Georgia. We ain’t dumb!”

You ain’t?

You could have fooled me.