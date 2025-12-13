The late Jimmy Buffett had a song that the president should listen to.

It’s titled “Jamaica Mistaica,” and it tells the tale of how the police on that island shot up his seaplane after mistaking it for a drug-runner’s plane.

The Caribbean standard of marksmanship being what it is, no one was hit.

But on board were two members of the rock band U-2 and their families. So this could have been a real tragedy.

Instead it made for a funny song, one that could give Donald Trump a lesson about the limits of his job.

He’s not the president of the world. He’s the president of that relatively small portion of it that makes up the United States.

What goes on in the open ocean is none of his business.

Presidents have a way of avoiding that fact.

In the case of Buffett, that near-tragedy occurred during the waning days of the Clinton administration.

Even though he was a liberal Democrat who admitted to smoking marijuana - but “didn’t inhale” - Bill Clinton fully supported the extension of the “War on Drugs” to foreign countries,

That led directly to the recent seizure of an oil tanker by the Trump administration.

The Trumpies said that was okay because the oil was under trade sanctions imposed by the U.S.

Nonsense. If Country A wants to sell oil to Country B, that’s none of Trump’s business.

A deal’s a deal. He of all people should be aware of that.

Like the real pirate Captain Morgan who appears on all those rum bottles, Trump has spent his life working the margin between what is legal and what is not.

One biography of Morgan stated that “His attacks were well-planned, he was a fearless leader, and he was very clever. By 1668 he was the leader of the Brethren of the Coast, a group of pirates, corsairs, and privateers.”

That sounds a lot like the marijuana dealers I used to know in my youth when I used to surf in California and Mexico.

A fair number of them got busted, but I never heard of anyone having their VW bus blown up in an airstrike.

Of all the Republicans in Congress, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is one of the few who recognized how these attacks go against everything America stands for.

“These are small motorboats, often 2,000 miles from our shore,” he said in a hearing. “If they have drugs, which hasn’t been proven, if they have drugs, they’re probably taking it to neighboring islands. So this is a crazy thing that we’ve never done before.”

No, we haven’t. But imagine if some other country did this to the Donald. He’s certainly got a record of transporting a mind-altering substance across international borders.

The mind-altering substance in question is vodka. Trump once marketed his own brand of that poison, which in high enough doses will kill you just as dead as Fentanyl.

Let’s imagine what would happen if some Muslim nation began seizing shipments of The Donald’s vodka.

“Piracy!” Trump would scream.

He’d be right. This is piracy.

We conservatives – a label that does not include Trump - believe the free market offers the best chances of ameliorating that situation.

That’s what happened with Trump Vodka. Vodka-lovers soon learned that The Donald doesn’t drink. Before long, a lot of people began asking themselves, “Why should I drink this guy’s vodka if he won’t?”

You shouldn’t. Even the hard-core alkies figured that out.

The same goes for the hard-core drug users. Nobody’s forcing them to use Fentanyl.

The problem is stupidity. And killing foreign drug dealers won’t keep Americans from indulging in stupidity.

We seem to have an endless supply of that.

And at the moment, it’s driving our foreign policy.