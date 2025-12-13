Paul’s Substack

Paul Bangiola
9h

The Trump Presidency is purely transactional at its best. At its worst, like here, it is a kleptocracy backed up by the military. Anything goes. Without Republicans , other than lonely Rand Paul, the entire world is now under threat from a lawless, untethered United States, led by an increasingly deranged and rapidly aging President.

