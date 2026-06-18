I was just about the only conservative pundit to pay attention to the fight over the JCPOA during the first Trump administration.

The rest of the journalists just accepted the administration line: That deal was fatally flawed because it would have lasted only 15 years.

That may have been true. But 15 years is more than zero years.

That’s what the Donald proposed.

And that’s what got him in the mess he’s in today.

If he truly believed starting a war with Iran was the best way to guarantee they’d never get nukes, then why didn’t he invade Iran in his first term?

Instead he left the problem to his successor.

Joe Biden did what he does best – nothing.

If Trump hadn’t trashed the JCPOA he would not now be thrashing around trying to open the Strait of Hormuz. It would already be open.

As for Iran’s stock of highly enriched uranium, that would have been open to international inspection.

Frank von Hippel is a retired physicist from Princeton who worked on crafting the JCPOA. I consulted with him back when Trump was trashing it.

“This may have been popular,” he said when I phoned him the other day. “But I don’t think people understood the benefits of the JCPOA. We managed to prevent a war with Iran.”

Of course, that’s only a benefit if you don’t want a war.

A lot of Americans did want a war – including Trump.

Now he’d be happy to get back to where he was when the US was a signatory to the JCPOA.

He argued at the time that there were problems with compliance by the Iranians under the old deal.

“But Iran was compliant,” von Hippel said. “They were boxed in for 15 years.”

Trump decided to open the box.

That was a big mistake for Pandora.

And an even bigger mistake for Trump.