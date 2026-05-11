Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Mulshine's avatar
Paul Mulshine
5d

Do your research before commenting. I was against all three of those.

Reply
Share
Bill Ferris's avatar
Bill Ferris
5d

I agree that Trump is not infallible, and neither were some of the priests regarding children. The Pope should concentrate on his area and Trump should do the same. Neither has the acumen for the other's call. The Pope surely wants to ban nuclear weapons, and he surely wants to ban child molesting, but only action makes the words meaningful. I guess you could say who started the riffle, and who should have let it slide. The answer is both, and it was mutually unfortunate but thankfully old news.

Bathroom walls don't have much room for debating world affairs, but maybe someone could write "Stay in your Lane and avoid spillage" as a motto of world-wide wisdom, it's an ideal motto for the bathroom wall above every urinal.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mulshine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture