Long. long ago in a barroom far, far away, I came across a bit of verse on the wall that should be required reading for every member of the Donald Trump administration.

It was a poem about the man who had been appointed Pope Paul VI.

An excerpt:

“A sheriff could never subpoeni

“Giovanni Battista Montini;

“No one would ever dare quibble

“With someone who’s infallibibble.”

Many a truth is said in jest, and that was one.

But Donald Trump was serious.

Where did the Donald get the idea to start a fight with the leader of the most popular religion on the planet?

And when it comes to dumb ideas about religion, why did he fill his administration with dullards like JD Vance?

Vance makes much of his conversion to Catholicism six years ago, but he evidently never read the Catechism.

I did. Over and over in my 12 years of Catholic school.

I’m talking about the doctrine of papal infallibility. The Catechism tells us the Pope is infallible when speaking on matters of faith and morals.

No one ever made that claim about the politician who joked about grabbing women by the pussy.

Vance, however, warns Pope Leo to “be careful” regarding comments about theology and “stick to matters of morality.”

The self-proclaimed “hillbilly” vice president clearly has no idea that Leo could excommunicate him at will if he so desired, thus ending his political career.

Instead, Leo welcomed a visit from the man who is apparently the sole genuine Catholic in Trump’s social circle. That’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He was born into a Cuban family and was baptized as a Catholic.

He spent a few years as a Mormon, but for political purposes that’s a plus.

The key is that Rubio knows how to treat the Pope – like royalty, only better.

Just listen and nod your approval.

Trump couldn’t quite master that.

Instead he started a debate with the Pope and - even worse - lied about him.

“I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people,” Trump said in a recent interview. “But I guess if it’s up to the pope, he thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Leo said no such thing. He has said that he thinks all nuclear weapons should be banned. But that’s the opposite of what Trump accused him of saying.

In the good old days about 1,000 years ago, such a lie could get an apostate burned at the stake.

Now the punishment is simply getting burned in the polls.

Plenty of Catholics were upset about his attack on their leader.

But is there is a single voter who will now pull the lever for Republicans because of it?

He’s already got the support of the Catholic-haters out there.

Recently he linked to a clip from one of the biggest Catholic-haters, evangelical pastor Robert Jeffress, saying “President Trump has a better understanding of what the Bible teaches about the role of government than the pope has.”

As the old saying goes, “With friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Trump isn’t up for election. It’s his fellow Republicans who have to deal with the aftermath of his stupidity.

Vance is likely the biggest victim. He violated that rule of religion that states that recent converts should be seen and not heard.

If the vice-president wants to communicate his views on religion, I know an Irish bar in San Francisco that might have some space on the men’s room wall.

If he really wants to quibble with someone who’s infallibibble, that’s the place for it.