Well, he’s no Salvador Allende.

I’m talking about Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro is the communist president of Venezuela who got himself nabbed the other day by the forces of capitalism, otherwise known as the U.S. military.

As for Allende, he was the communist president of Chile who got himself nabbed by the forces of capitalism in 1973.

The big difference was that Allende had a gun, an AK-47. That wasn’t enough to save him, but it made for a great photos for the walls of college kids too naïve to figure out that socialism destroys the economy. Chile is now among the richest countries in the Americas.

Maduro was unarmed when U.S. forces caught him in his lair in that night-time raid. So the only photos of the event showed him with his wrists restrained by zip ties – a most embarrassing end for a dictator.

You can’t rule with an iron fist when your hand is wrapped up in plastic.

Maduro didn’t even have the option of going out the way Allende did – at the end of the barrel of his own gun.

And he didn’t have a chance to call out his colectivos.

These are the mobs of civilians organized more or less the way the Democratic machines in places like New Jersey are organized – by the handing out of jobs and other favors.

Those votes may not be stolen, but they certainly are rented.

In Latin America. the communists say they want democracy. But what they really want is mob rule – as long as they control the mob.

The Sandinistas in Nicaragua have their mobs called turbas and the Cuban communists have mobs that were long ago organized by Castro to inform on their neighbors.

Without them, the regime wouldn’t last a week.

They’re bullies, in other words. So they can hardly complain when a bigger bully comes along.

That’s the Donald.

His action to oust Maduro was a classic in military history.

Now if he’d just shut up about it.

That’s the opinion of a guy who spent a couple years serving in the U.S. State Department in Venezuela.

“All he’s talking about is controlling Venezuelan oil,” said Jose Gomez Rivera when I phoned him the other day. “You have the oil? Okay, shut up about it.”

Instead Trump is acting like a cartoon version of the evil capitalist.

That might work if he didn’t face the problems posed by the Cubans imported by Maduro to train the colectivos.

But Trump has kept many members of the old regime in place. The most prominent is Delcy Rodriguez, who was Maduro’s vice president and now is acting president under Trump.

“She’s corrupt,” said Gomez Rivera.

But she knows how to control the colectivos, he said.

Perhaps The Donald calculates that appointing corrupt officials is the best way to run a corrupt country. He may be right, but he shouldn’t brag about it.

It certainly looks that way so far.