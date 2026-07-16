I have pointed out many times that, when it comes to politics, the members of the mass media don’t know their left from their left from their right.

Neither did the late Lindsey Graham.

Here’s a column I wrote in 2022 making that point.

It was headlined

“On abortion, another gaffe from Graham”

When I wrote the other day about aging politicians and the need for term limits, I wasn’t thinking of Lindsey Graham. But last week the 67-year-old South Carolina senator offered a textbook example of the risks of letting a politician loiter too long in office.

If the nation had adopted the term limits suggested by Newt Gingrich in the 1994 Contract with America, Graham would have reached his two-term limit and gone into retirement in January of 2015.

Instead he hung around long enough to offer the Democrats some of their best talking points in the upcoming midterm elections.

One such gaffe was his statement that Republicans might riot in the streets if Donald Trump is indicted.

Then there’s the abortion issue, Democrats would like nothing more than to be able to convince pro-choice voters that the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe. v. Wade will lead to a national ban.

The decision in the Dobbs case does nothing of the sort. The justices simply said the issue is properly left up to the states.

The idea of states’ rights is a pillar of Republican governance. It’s also very convenient. Republicans can run against abortion in red states and ignore the issue in blue states.

At least they could until Tuesday.

That was when Graham opened his big mouth and proposed a national law banning abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy.

“Thank you, Senator Lindsey Graham,” said Ray Lesniak. “This is nothing but help for the Democrats.”

Lesniak, no believer in term limits, was a Democratic state senator for 35 years. Now he watches the political scene from his home in Elizabeth.

“The Democrats were trying to make an issue that if the Republicans have control of both houses they are going to impose a national ban on abortion,” Lesniak said. “Now Lindsey Graham has made the case for them.”

The three Democratic Congressional candidates most likely to benefit are incumbents Tom Malinowski, Mikie Sherrill and Josh Gottheimer, he said.

All three hold seats in the northern/northwestern parts of the state that were held by Republicans until a few years ago. Swing districts like these can easily swing on the abortion issue. A lot of pro-choice women in the suburbs were energized by the court decision. The last thing the GOP needed was to energize them any more.

“A national abortion ban basically assures a Democratic wave in New Jersey in the midterm elections,” said Lesniak.

He predicted the Republicans will win only the two Congressional seats in South Jersey they already hold. One of the two, Chris Smith, has been a leading opponent of abortion in the House since 1978 and it hasn’t kept him from getting re-elected. The other, Jeff Van Drew, was given what looks like a safe seat in the recent redistricting.

But Graham’s gaffe will hurt a lot of other Republicans in the blue states. Mitch McConnell quickly reacted to Graham’s proposal by reiterating the Republican position in favor of state rather than federal power.

“Most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at the state level,” the Senate Republican leader told reporters Tuesday.

Graham seemed unaware that he had trampled on the traditional GOP view of states’ rights. Perhaps he needs to read the dissenting opinions in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case.

Justice Byron White wrote, “This issue, for the most part, should be left with the people and to the political processes the people have devised to govern their affairs.”

The other dissenter, Chief Justice William Rehnquist, looked at the history of the law in question and wrote, “The only conclusion possible from this history is that the drafters did not intend to have the Fourteenth Amendment withdraw from the States the power to legislate with respect to this matter.”

Many conservative legal scholars argue that a federal law banning abortion would also be unconstitutional. That’s another argument that seems to have eluded Graham.

Malinowski’s Republican opponent, former state Senate minority leader Tom Kean Jr., released a statement in response to Graham’s proposed bill saying, “Tom Kean Jr. believes this is an issue best governed at the state level and as such he would not support a federal ban.”

On Malinowski’s website, however, he says, “Republican leaders have promised to pass a nationwide ban on abortion if they regain control of Congress, which would overturn our state law.”

In reality, most Republican leaders agree with Kean and McConnell that this is an issue best left to the states.

But Graham left a large opening for Democrats to exploit. You can hardly blame them for exploiting it.

Apparently the senator wasn’t thinking beyond the borders of South Carolina, which returns him to Senate reliably every six years despite his penchant for putting his loafers between his lips.

Graham might not have made a good argument on abortion.

But he made a heck of an argument for term limits.