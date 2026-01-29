Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
17h

Solid breakdown of how blind spots in political judgment can torpedo careers. The Noem situation is wild because shes managing to alienate two groups that rarely overlap, which takes some effort. What stands out is how the 287-G approach you mention could've solved the immigration optics issue proactivley instead of reactively. Most politicians chase headlines instead of fixing teh underlying mechanics.

Reply
Share
Bill Ferris's avatar
Bill Ferris
1d

Good humor and good ideas one again. Very refreshing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Mulshine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture