There are two major constituencies that politicians piss off at their peril:

The animal people.

And the gun people.

As of last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has managed to hit them both.

The first hit came a couple years ago when she published one of those auto-hagiographies so common to politicians on the make.

It was titled,

”No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.”

Apparently, the way we move forward is by killing our pets.

It turns out that Noem once had a German wire-haired pointer named Cricket.

But that pointer refused to point.

So she shot him. She shot a pet goat for good measure.

Then she bragged about it. In the book, she recounts that when she got home her daughter, who thought of the dog as a pet, asked “Where’s Cricket?”

Kristi told the girl that she had dispatched the dog to Dog Heaven.

That’s not the kind of thing you boast about. There are a lot of animal-lovers out there, many of whom prefer pets to people.

The headlines tell how her prospects fell.

“Trump VP Contender Kristi Noem Faces Backlash After Admitting to Killing Her Dog,” read one

“She Thought This would be a Plus for Her,” read another.

Killing your pet a plus? That shows you how much political wisdom she has: Zero.

Trump seems to have lost his judgment as well. What made him think the Second Amendment people would agree when he told them there’s no right-to-carry guns on public streets?

As for Noem, she’s a looker. And that seems to be a prerequisite for a post in the Trump administration.

However it looks like she won’t be in that administration much longer, Reports say her tenure as DHS secretary will soon be coming to a close.

Don’t blame her. Blame the Donald.

The right to keep and bear arms doesn’t mean to him what it means to conservatives.

“You can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns,” Trump said when asked about the Alex Pretti killing

For one thing, Pretti didn’t “walk in” to anything.

This killing happened in the middle of the street,

For another, if citizens can’t have guns on a public street, then what is left of the right to bear arms?

That’s the meaning of that pro-right-to-carry slogan that goes, “You can have my gun when you pry my cold, dead fingers off it.”

It’s also the way the NRA reads the Constitution

“The NRA unequivocally believes that all law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms anywhere they have a legal right to be,” said the NRA on Tuesday night.

The kind of people who put that bumper sticker on their cars are not the kind of people Trump hangs out with. He’s been faking it, but this incident unmasked him as the Manhattan elitist he’s always been.

As for the immigration gaffe, that unmasked him as a political naïf.

Did he think Noem was going to grow a brain that equals her chest size?

Trump doesn’t seem to realize illegal immigration is a long-term problem that requires a long-term solution.

That solution was previewed right here in New Jersey by a guy named Don Cresitello.

Back when he was mayor of Morristown, Cresitello proposed that the town needed to sign up for a federal program called 287-G.

Under 287-G, any illegal immigrant caught doing something illegal could be handed over to the feds for deportation.

“People didn’t understand what we were trying to do,” Cresitello said when I phoned him the other day. “We were trying to keep ICE out of the neighborhoods.”

Under 287-G, there would be no need for sweeps of possible illegals. The action would take place in police headquarters and similar locations where the suspects were brought for booking.

If Trump had gotten a national mandate for 287-G, it would be just a matter of time before the illegals were winnowed out to a manageable number.

Cresitello is a Democrat, but his concept was killed by the Republicans I like to call the Morris Moderates. These Republicans run from anything vaguely resembling an idea.

Chief among them was a guy from Mendham named Chris Christie, Cresitello said.

“Christie wanted to run for president and he wanted the support of the Hispanics,” Cresitello said.

Instead the nomination went to Donald Trump.

Cresitello suggests Trump embrace the 287-G approach.

“I support immigration, but legal immigration,” he said.

As for Trump, he doesn’t seem to know what he supports.

But given recent events, I’d suggest a new song for him to play at the climax of his rallies.

Donald Trump customarily ends his rallies with the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want:

In light of recent events he might want to change that to “Street Fighting Man.”

That would seem to be more appropriate.