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Dennis Bodzash's avatar
Dennis Bodzash
2d

Predictions of population collapse have been going on for 200 years since Thomas Malthus. So far, advances in science/technology have helped us avoid disaster. Still, doom and gloom sells better than optimism, pure and simple.

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Anthony Depietro's avatar
Anthony Depietro
19h

The end times has always been here……

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