In my role as the longest-serving conservative commentator in New Jersey, I often find myself fielding comments from Donald Trump loyalists who are so taken by the Donald that they can’t think straight.

Just before the recent election, for example, one kept badgering me to predict that the Donald would lead the Republicans to victory in the governors’ races in New Jersey and West Virginia.

That was a bit over-optimistic. Republican Jack Ciattarelli got shellacked in the Jersey race. As for West Virginia, it would have been impossible for Trump’s man to win the governorship this year.

It wasn’t on the ballot. That was Virginia he was thinking of.

All of this got me thinking deep thoughts about The Donald.

He’s a duck – a lame duck.

He confirmed that when he gave his excuse for the Republicans’ poor performance at the polls this year.

“I wasn’t on the ballot.”

No, he wasn’t. And he will never again be.

He is a classic lame duck – a politician who holds an office to which he can’t be re-elected.

Such a politician rapidly loses his ability to get others to comply with his wishes.

The election was bad and the release of those Jeffrey Epstein emails made matters worse.

But what confirmed the Donald’s status as a lame duck was the Senate’s failure to go along with Trump on his earlier effort to get his fellow Republicans to end the filibuster.

Trump has three years left in his term, and he would like to spend them with Republican majorities controlling both houses of Congress. But his fellow Republicans refuse to end the practice of requiring a super-majority of 60 votes to bring any measure to a vote in the Senate.

At the moment, the GOP controls a mere 57 of the 100 votes in the Senate. So the Republicans need Democratic votes to pass measures like ending that government shutdown.

But the Senate is not the biggest duck on the pond these days.

That’s the Supreme Court. The Republicans have a healthy majority of six conservative leaning judges on the nine- member court.

As he did with the filibuster, the Donald clearly expects them to vote along party lines. He wants the judges to declare that Trump’s tariff initiative is constitutional.

One problem: It ain’t.

The Constitution clearly states that setting tariffs is a power of the Congress, not the president. If those six judges follow a strict construction of the Constitution, they’ll pluck this duck’s feathers.

If those strict constructionists don’t stick to a literal reading of the Constitution, they will go down in history as hypocrites.

Trump is no conservative. He’s an opportunist.

I suspect historians will trace the beginning of this duck’s disability to his endorsement of far-fetched schemes that would be more appropriate for liberals.

That tariff scheme was opposed by just about every conservative economist out there. It was pushed on Trump by a cabal of liberals claiming to have made a conversion to conservatism.

It’s obvious why The Donald adopted it. The tariffs gave him a means of enacting the biggest-ever tax increase while denying he raised taxes.

But he did.

I suspect the court will tell him what his advisers didn’t:

He can have any tariff he desires – as long as he gets it through Congress.

No wonder he wants to get rid of the filibuster.