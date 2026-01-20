Virtually every baby-boomer who went to college has seen “The Seventh Seal.”

You couldn’t escape it.

Back before the VCR came along, college kids were stuck watching whatever 16mm film the local cinema club could come up with.

That’s how we got stuck watching that imponderably heavy Ingmar Bergman drama in which a medieval knight plays chess with death.

Woody Allen is a Bergman fan, but in his own work he played with the idea of death for laughs.

At one point, he wrote a short story titled “Death Knocks,” in which the protagonist, a New York dress manufacturer, plays gin rummy with the Grim Reaper.

That was great stuff, but as countless fans have told him, Woody should stick to comedy.

That goes for Woody’s friend Donald as well.

When I first heard that Donald Trump had announced he wants to take over Greenland, I thought perhaps it was a joke Woody had told him

It was a good joke. It was much like the plot of the 1959 Peter Sellers movie “The Mouse That Roared,” in which the smallest country on Earth invades the United States - only the other way around.

With just 56,000 citizens, Greenland is perfect for the part. But the Danes weren’t in on the joke. They don’t want to sell Greenland.

So The Donald made it plain he wanted to take the island by force if necessary.

That’s not funny.

Neither is his plan to extort the neighboring countries by threatening to impose tariffs on them if they don’t support his takeover plan.

America likes the funny Donald a lot more than the serious Donald.

In that 2016 upset – the one that shocked just about every pundit but me – his speeches were mostly funny and only a little bit serious.

His supporters ate it up and bought lots of “merch,” as it’s called.

For $5, you could buy a big button with a photo of Trump’s famed hairdo and the saying, “We Shall Overcomb.”

Then there was the T-shirt with a photo of his fabled hairdo over the slogan “Donald Trump: There will be hell toupee.”

But the serious Donald is in control now. His new slogan is “reckoning and retribution.”

That sounds like something that could have come out of the mouth of the Grim Reaper in that Bergman movie.

You want to know what really entertained college kids back when I was at Rutgers?

I’ll tell you.

This was in the early days of hard-core porn, when movies like “Deep Throat” and “Behind the Green Door” had just come out.

One night the people who picked the movies chose one that had total nudity and real sex – stuff that few students had ever seen.

Before long a gymnasium-full of male students sat in silence at the spectacle of a male performing oral sex on a naked female.

I decided to take advantage of the moment.

As it happens, I am one of the lucky few who can store up a belch for tactical purposes.

I started storing up belches until I had a massive amount of air in my stomach.

As I got to my limit, I saw my chance.

The hero in the movie had just finished kissing the heroine where it counts. His head slowly emerged from between her thighs.

The stillness was broken by a loud “BRACCCCCCCCCC!!!!”

The crowd went wild

That’s what the Donald needs.

As for reckoning and retribution, leave that to the Grim Reaper.