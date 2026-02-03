All this talk about the upcoming Oscar ceremonies got me thinking of my role in film history:

If they ever create an award for Best Portrayal of a Liver, I’ve got it cinched. It was hard work, but I deserve it.

I’m not kidding about the hard work. It turns out that actors normally put in 12-hour days. Time is money. Once the investment in props, sets, meals, and costumes is made, the investors need to get maximum use of it.

The costume in my case was a liver made of painted foam-rubber. The movie was a medical-school comedy called “Stitches” that was shot on the campus of the University Southern California.

“Stitches was a blatant rip-off of “Animal House.” It was such a stinker that the director used the stage name of “Alan Smithee,” which is a name Hollywood people use when they don’t want to have their real names attached to a bomb.

“Stitches” certainly was a bomb. It looked like the writers took the screenplay of “Animal House” and transplanted it to Los Angeles.

As with “Animal House,” the climax was a parade of protesting students wearing wacky costumes.

That’s where the liver comes in. In keeping with the medical-school theme, all of us extras portrayed body parts.

I got the job of the liver thanks to a fellow surfer named Dave. I first met Dave in Mexico at the dread “Mexican Pipeline,” a wave in Oaxaca notorious for breaking boards and bodies. I stayed a couple weeks with him in L.A. when I was heading back through California. His mom was a costume designer for the movies. Dave was a prop master. They got me a job on “Stitches” and one other movie.

The centerpiece of the movie was something that’s in the news today- a giant mock-up of a hand giving the finger to the cops.

That hand pictured in Minnesota was made with artificial intelligence and was quickly debunked as a fake.

But the hand pictured in the movie was a real prop. It was more than 10-feet tall hand with five fingers. The middle one was rigged to stand up on command.

This was supposed to be the climax of the movie. But when imitating art.

When the USC administrators saw that middle finger, they were appalled.

They ordered the movie people not to raise the finger. That made it one of the most expensive prop-flops in Hollywood history. But at least the producers had an excuse for why the film bombed.

We extras still got paid our minimum wage. We got food, too.

And I got the experience of seeing how movies are made. It gave me a great appreciation of how tough it can be.

That’s especially true of comedies. By the time an actor performs a laugh line, he has probably rehearsed it a hundred times. And there’s no audience to give feedback on whether the jokes are indeed jokes.

After that, I started paying attention to the credits at a movie’s end with all those job titles such as “Key Grip.” I noticed just how many credits the typical movie has.

Just about every one represents someone who gets up at 5 a.m. and gets home at 7 p.m. after fighting L.A. traffic.

I had a new appreciation for how much work goes into making a movie.

A couple years after “Stitches,” Dave’s mom got nominated for an Oscar.

She didn’t win.

But that’s showbiz.