Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Ferris's avatar
Bill Ferris
1d

Very well said. For some reason the media gets trained to shut their brains and simply cheer the emperor's new invisible suit. That's a funny old story, but mutilating children's sex organs is a sad and shameful one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Mulshine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture