The talking heads are in a tizzy over the decision by the new editor of CBS News, Bari Weiss, to kill a story about prisons in El Salvador.

They say spiking the story shows right-wing media bias.

Good for them. But meanwhile the editors over at ABC are practicing a far more devious and effective form of media of media bias. And no one is calling them on it.

Spot the bias in this paragraph:

“Speaking at press event, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said doctors providing gender-affirming care for minors are endangering lives and lambasted medical organizations that have supported such care for transgender youth.”

Kennedy said nothing of the sort. That phrasing makes it sound like Kennedy endorses the use of the term “gender-affirming care.”

He doesn’t. In his reference, RFK Jr. spoke of “so-called gender-affirming care.”

That made it clear that he was speaking of how liberals refer to the term.

As to us conservatives, we don’t believe that such treatment “affirms” the gender of those receiving it.

We believe the opposite. It denies the gender of those receiving it.

When that phrase entered the lexicon back in the 1950s, it was called “sex-change surgery.”

That’s a neutral description of what it entails. And the rules of journalism demand the use of neutral descriptors.

But journalists – at least most of the journalists I met in my 50 years in the racket - are sheepish sorts. If an editor informs one that the term “sex-change” has been superseded by “gender-affirming,” they will nod their heads and comply.

I doubt it any of these editors have looked up the medical term for such an operation.

It is “orchiectomy,” which is defined as “the surgical removal of the testes.”

That doesn’t sound so appealing.

Liberal journalists – if I may risk a redundancy - may approve of such an operation for a minor. But they owe it to their readers to describe it accurately.

And gender has nothing to do with it. In the study of Latin, from which English is descended, “gender” is a term traditionally used in the study of a language’s structure. It has nothing to do with sex.

If you doubt that, look up the word for “penis” in another Romance language – Spanish.

It’s “verga.”

Now look up its gender.

It’s feminine.

I have on occasion asked my Spanish-speaking friends how this came about.

They have no idea.

It’s a tradition, one that stretches at least as far back as the ancient Romans.

But no editor has any business trying to change it, no matter how woke he or she is trying to be.

That goes for the term “Latin-X” as well.

Perhaps the most comic effort along these lines came when the p.c. crowd decided to expunge from the Spanish language all the noun endings that indicate gender.

A Latino or Latina was now “Latin-X.”

But the people who actually speak Spanish tend to love its flow.

“Latin-X” sounds like a verbal car crash. X marks the spot where the vowels collide with the consonants,

However a journalist may feel about an issue, he should at least define it honestly.

That’s easy enough in this case. In proceedings before the U.S. Supreme Court, these procedures are described as “sex transition treatments for minors.”

Neither side could object to that phrasing.

But as for “gender-affirming care,” all that term affirms is that the speaker is trying to fool the audience into accepting propaganda as objective reporting.

Don’t be fooled.