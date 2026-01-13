Where’s Woody Allen when you need him?

That question came to mind the other day while I was watching Woody’s 1971 classic comedy “Bananas.”

The plot concerns a crazed dictator who takes over an island nation and begins issuing nonsensical orders such as a command that everyone must wear their underwear outside their clothes.

Years later that actually became a fashion trend among the hip-hop crowd. So I guess many a truth really is said in jest.

That seems to be the case with the latest antics of Woody Allen’s fellow New Yorker Donald Trump.

It’s hard to draw a line between truth and fiction when it comes to Trump and Allen. Both had an obsession with teenage girls, for example. Both got photographed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, a playground for what used to be known as “dirty old men.”

And both had visions of taking over an island.

In Allen’s case the island was called San Marcos.

The takeover is played for laughs. In a call for support, the guerrillas try to enlist the CIA but instead they get the UJA. The Orthodox Jewish members of the United Jewish Appeal are seen begging for contributions amid the fighting.

That’s funny, but not as funny as The Donald’s dream of taking over an island.

Plenty of politicians have lusted over tropical islands.

But Greenland?

It’s an island all right, but it’s as far from tropical as you can imagine, either literally or figuratively. When I first heard Trump was talking about taking it over, I figured it was a joke.

I flew over it once on a flight from Europe. Hours passed before I saw a sign of civilization.

There are a few fishing villages, but that’s about it.

Trump is dead serious about taking it over, however, and I mean “dead” in the sense that he’s willing to start a war to acquire it from the current owner, which is Denmark.

“I’d love to make a deal with them. It’s easier,” he said recently. “But one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.”

And in another parallel, check out this comment from The Donald when asked if there are any limits on his power as president.

“Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

Compare that to this quote from Allen’s imaginary dictator, Esposito:

“Right now, I am the law.”

In the movie, Woody’s character realizes that Esposito is drunk with power.

“What’s the Spanish word for straitjacket?” he asks, adding, “The power has driven him mad. We must have a new leader.”

That leader turns out to be Woody, who wears a fake beard and resembles Fidel Castro.

Much hilarity ensues. But the jokes come at the expense of those naïve young Americans who believed in what came to be known as “nation-building.”

Trump had it right the first time.

Now he’s gone mad with power.

But he’s wrong to say no one can stop him.

He’s forgetting about his fellow Republicans.

They have a slim majority in Congress, and they don’t want to lose it.

If The Donald really were to order something as crazy as an invasion of Greenland, they would have to realize he’s truly gone nuts.

Or should I say bananas?