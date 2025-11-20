I was once invited to a dinner party at the home of a man who turned out to be unusually sophisticated, at least by the standards of Ocean County.

At one point he brought out a bottle of Madeira, a fortified wine that comes from the Portuguese island of that name.

“Have some Madeira, m’dear,” he said as he offered it to one of the women at the table.

He then began singing a song with that title that once was popular in the London music halls.

The lyrics tell the saga of an old rake who is trying to seduce a young woman with the aid of that wine, which is well-suited to the task. Madeira has as much alcohol as a cocktail, but its sweetness hides its strength.

Aided by the wine, the old rake convinces the girl to stay overnight. Even though “she was fair, she was pure,. she was sweet seventeen.”

I thought of that song amid the current kerfuffle over the antics of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Times have changed. In the old days this sort of thing was good for a laugh, as videos of live performances in that song show. These days that sort of conduct will get you held without bail.

The indictment against Epstein says that he “knew that some of his victims were underage.”

That means that some of his women were older than the age of consent. So why are they termed “victims?”

One of the women who appeared at that press conference on Tuesday said she was 21 when she first met Epstein.

Assuming she and others took money from the old lecher, doesn’t that constitute prostitution?

It does if you take a strict view of the law.

But everything gets nutty when sex is involved.

We saw a similar approach in the prosecution of P. Diddy

Diddy was also denied bail, a practice which makes it difficult for a defendant to mount a defense against the charges.

The prosecutors in the federal cases love to pile up the charges to the point the defendant is facing life in prison. At that point he will take a plea bargain, or most will.

Diddy went to trial instead.

He ended up beating most of the raps and getting his sentence reduced to a mere 50 months.

As for Epstein, after he was hit with that laundry list of indictments, he decided to hang himself.

A lot of people offered various conspiracies positing that he was murdered.

After all, how could the government fail at such a simple task as protecting a prize prisoner?

Easy. Government employees are not there to protect the citizens.

They’re there to protect their pensions

If you think they are there to protect young girls from being seduced by older men, then you are sadly mistaken.

That’s impossible.

As that song shows, there will always be older men trying to take advantage of younger women.

But government can’t regulate every attempt at seduction.

All it can do is try to punish the participants after the fact.

In the case of Epstein, he was already punished enough by the testimony in one of those civil suits brought by one of the women.

When asked if the billionaire’s genitalia had any distinguishing features, she responded, “I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect. It was probably like two inches.”

Ouch!

No wonder he needed a private jet and a private island to get women to go to bed with him.

All a regular guy needs is a $25 bottle of Madeira.