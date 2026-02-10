There is a strict of order of stupidity in this country. Whenever Donald Trump does something stupid, you can count on the corporate media to do something even stupider.

That dynamic was on display with the coverage of the latest howler out of the White House. It seems The Donald released on his personal blog a short video that showed the faces of Barack and Michele superimposed on the bodies of what appeared to be gorillas.

That led many of the major media outlets to show their editors don’t know the most basic facts about evolution.

The Associated Press led the pack, as it does so often these days.

“Trump shares a racist video that depicts the Obamas as primates,” read the headline.

Didn’t the AP editors study biology in school? The Obamas are indeed primates. So are you and so am I.

The dictionary defines a primate as “a member of the group of mammals which includes humans, monkeys, and apes.”

That’s nothing to be ashamed of. What the people at the AP should be ashamed of is not knowing the difference.

That’s been with us for a long time. Back in 2009, a chimpanzee named Travis had to be shot after it attacked a Connecticut woman.

Here’s a piece I wrote at the time in 2009:

This whole controversy over the tragic incident involving Travis the chimpanzee has restored my faith in my fellow Americans.



My faith that they’re really dumb, I mean.



Democrat or Republican, rural or urban, Americans are ignorant of the most basic facts of their own existence.



Consider, for example, this screed on the Huffington Post website by Earl Blumenauer, a congressman from Oregon, who reacted to that chimpanzee attack on a Connecticut woman by writing a law. Here is what that bill would do, in the congressman’s own words:



“This bill would add primates to the list of animals that cannot be transported across state lines.”

Wait a minute. How will I get my wife to Pennsylvania to visit my in-laws? What about my daughters? We’ll have to take separate cars if this bill goes through.



The congressman continued:



“Primates are wild animals, keeping them in our homes and our communities poses a serious threat to public safety and public health.”



He’s got a point there, at least regarding the teenaged ones. Take your eye off them for a second and they’ll collar a couple cases of Keystone Light and start swinging from the chandeliers.



You can see what I mean about the low level of our national discourse. Somehow this public official, the pride of Portland, got through six decades of living in the United States without picking up the rather obvious fact that we humans are primates. And the editors of the Huffington Post were apparently ignorant of this as well.



In fact, those editors made the same error last week when they helped ignite a controversy over a rather pointless and tasteless cartoon in the New York Post concerning the chimp. In it, the cartoonist compared the ape, which was shot dead by cops after the attack, to the author or authors of the recent stimulus package in Congress.



The controversy over the cartoon is still going on, despite an apology from the primary primate at the Post, Rupert Murdoch. And those objecting to it are still demanding what one termed “a front-page apology to the president of the United States who you have characterized as a primate” -- which Barack Obama most certainly is - unless he arrived on a UFO.



How dumb can these Democrats be? Every bit as dumb as Republicans. Last year, presidential contender Mike Huckabee uttered a similar howler. In the midst of a GOP primary debate, Huckabee made the astounding assertion that he did not see himself as having been descended from primates.



I recall thinking at the time that this gaffe would be sufficient to send this hillbilly back to the hills. But almost no one noticed that error, just as no one is noticing this one. Even the major newspapers are misusing the term. The normally erudite editors of the Washington Post, for example, repeated Blumenauer’s error in a piece on the bill yesterday that ran under the quite witty headline “’The Not-Quite-Man Act.”



This was an allusion to the Mann Act, a law against transporting women across state lines “’for immoral purposes.” That law was much lampooned by the great H.L. Mencken back in the Roaring ‘20s, when he was covering the Scopes “monkey trial.” What Mencken wrote then remains true today: “’Such obscenities as the forthcoming trial of the Tennessee evolutionist, if they serve no other purpose, at least call attention dramatically to the fact that enlightenment, among mankind, is very narrowly dispersed.”



More than 80 years later, enlightenment remains narrowly dispersed indeed. We’re still debating Darwin, but no one seems to know even the most basic terminology. I was at a loss to explain why, so I called an expert on primate behavior, my old professor at Rutgers, Lionel Tiger.



In his 1969 book “Men in Groups,” Tiger began a revolution in anthropology by pointing out the many ways in which modern man apes the apes. He outraged feminists when he coined the term “male bonding” to describe the admittedly crude manner in which we men relate to each other.



“The antipathy to biology is in a curious way far stronger on the left than on the right,” Tiger told me when I got him on the phone. “What the left is really trying to protect is the idea that humans are malleable, that we can re-create homo sapiens.”



It’s a little depressing to admit we’re apes, Tiger told me, and that goes for both the religious right and the atheist left.



“The effort to exclude us from the primate community is very longstanding and sort of casually accepted,” he said. Our species seems to have adapted, he said, to believe “we’re not animals.”



But we’ve all got apes in our family tree.

A lot of us just don’t want to go out on a limb and admit it.