The other day I wrote about how the Republicans have got to do something about that guy who keeps interfering in our elections.

I was talking about Donald Trump and how he has sabotaged one good Republican candidate after another.

The Donald has a nasty habit of helping Democrats defeat Republicans by interfering in House and Senate elections.

The worst such instance occurred in Georgia in 2020.

Georgia has a system of holding runoff elections in the event no candidate has a majority.

That was the case in the races for two U.S. Senate seats. Republicans got majorities, but neither got 50 percent.

It was expected that both would get majorities in the general election races, which are head-to-head contests with no spoilers.

But then the Donald stepped in. His minions told Republican voters to abstain from voting to protest his own loss in the presidential race that year.

The Democrats won both seats and control of the Senate.

Here’s one account: “At a Stop the Steal rally in Georgia on Wednesday, attorney Lin Wood encouraged supporters of President Donald Trump not to vote for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the state’s upcoming runoff elections.”

You might think that after the boondoggle, Republican party leaders would have prevailed on the Donald to keep his nose out of the party’s primaries.

Closer to home, no one is better situated to diagnose the problems of the party in the Donald Trump era than David H. McCormick.

That could be “Pennsylvania Senator David H. McCormick” if a certain Republican president had thrown his weight behind him in the primary

Instead Trump supported a fellow TV star, one who has closer ties to the Garden State than the Keystone State.

“Doctor Oz” - as Mehmet Oz is known – is a Turkish-born physician and reality-TV star who appealed to the reality TV-star now in the White House.

He didn’t appeal to the voters of Pennsylvania, however, but he got the endorsement of the presidential candidate who values personal loyalty over loyalty to the country.

That’s the Donald, of course.

That endorsement got Dr. Oz through the Pennsylvania Republican primary over a Republican with far better qualifications

That’s David H. McCormick. That would be “Senator David H. McCormick” if Trump hadn’t sabotaged his campaign in favor of Oz.

McCormick had it all: West Point grad, Army combat vet, Ph.D from Princeton and so forth.

Best of all, he is from the heartland of Pennsylvania. This is the most insular state in the union.

The Democratic nominee. John Fetterman, also hailed from the heartland. He would have walked all over a carpetbagger like Oz.

But Doctor Oz lost to Fetterman, who ran the race in a hoodie and still wears one on the Senate floor.

“All politics is local,” as the saying goes – and nowhere is it more than in Pennsylvania.

Trump campaigned as if a TV doctor from Bergen County would spark the rubes into voting Republican.

They didn’t – and there went another easily winnable Senate seat.

The weird thing is that Republican leaders didn’t object to Trump’s antics. They were afraid of The Donald’s threat to run candidates against them.

But that threat is becoming emptier by the minute.

If you doubt that, just ask Jeanine Pirro.