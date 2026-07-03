Let’s play a game of Guess the Demagogue.

Whose name springs to mind when you think of a three-time presidential candidate who was described as “a vulgar and common man, a cad undiluted. He was ignorant, bigoted, self-seeking, blatant and dishonest.”

Another clue: When things didn’t go this guy’s way, “malicious animal magnetism seemed to radiate from him like heat from a hot stove.’’

And another: “Imagine a gentleman, and you have imagined everything that he was not.”

If you answered “Donald Trump,” you’ve got the wrong party and the wrong century.

The answer is William Jennings Bryan.

He’s the guy who cut the template for all the populists since, Trump included.

The great H.L. Mencken covered the “Scopes Monkey Trial” in which Bryan acted as the prosecutor in the case against a teacher in Tennessee who had violated a law banning the teaching of evolution.

This was at the end of Bryan’s career, during which he had served as secretary of state in addition to his three runs for president.

His most trenchant bit of oratory was the “Cross of Gold Speech” in which he argued for the Fed to print more money.

He didn’t say “I like the inflation.” But the similarity was what sent me to Mencken’s coverage.

I was not disappointed. The parallels were many. Like Trump, Bryan was a strong proponent of fundamentalism. Also like Trump, he was a teetotaler.

Again like Trump, he was an opponent of militarism – and again like Trump he supported war when it was convenient.

In an editorial the other day, the Wall Street Journal condemned Trump’s cash-grabbing:

“Trump reported about $2.2 billion in income last year,. including $1.2 billion from his crypto businesses alone,” the editorial stated.

The editorial board criticized Trump and his family for “profiting off the presidency in ways that demean the office.”

As for Bryan, he died just five days after the Scopes trial ended.

“Well, we killed the son of a bitch,” Mencken was reported as saying.

Bryan was a mere 65 years old when he died. Trump has made it to 80. And while Bryan did his damage to the Democratic Party, Trump is doing his best to destroy the Republican Party.

“Americans tell pollsters they don’t think they are getting ahead financially,” the Journal stated.

But “The Trump clan is cashing in on the Presidency in big and sketchy ways,” the editorial stated.

When he was younger and had a sense of humor, Trump could mask his greed with humor. But at age 80, he’s channeling the decline of Bryan as described by Mencken.

“He came into life a hero, a Galahad, in bright and shining armor. Now he was passing out a pathetic fool,” Mencken wrote.

Couldn’t have said it better myself

But then nobody could.