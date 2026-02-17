If you’re looking for definitive proof that TV journalists are hired for their looks and not their brains, consider the current kerfuffle at CBS News.

It began when the network hired a woman named Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief. Weiss is a classic “neo” conservative. For most of her life she was a textbook liberal. Then she realized we conservatives have better ideas.

I could have told her that 40 years ago, but she never called.

Anyway the liberals on the staff – i.e. pretty much the entire staff- - protested that Weiss was not liberal enough.

This was puzzling to me.

Weiss seems to have the best of liberal credentials. She used to be books editor for the New York Times. She’s a lesbian and she has a wife. On policy, she is reliably “center-left,” in her own words.

What ticked off all those liberals?

Heterodoxy, that’s what. The liberals at the network oppose it. But they have no idea what it is.

That came to light when a producer by the name of Alicia Hastey resigned in protest because of the management changes,

Hastey wrote in an exit letter to her colleagues that “there has been a sweeping new vision prioritizing a break from traditional broadcast norms to embrace what has been described as ‘heterodox’ journalism.”

That’s nice, but what does “heterodox’ mean?

Is it a code word for “national socialism.”

Or “Marxism?

Hardly.

The dictionary defines heterodoxy as “deviation from accepted or orthodox standards or beliefs.”

Or in other words, it’s the opposite of orthodoxy.

In the 1990s, I used to write for a publication named “Heterodoxy.”

It was run by a couple reformed Berkeley radicals, Peter Collier and David Horowitz.

Both had been solidly left wing – “red diaper babies,” as they say in the San Francisco Bay Area.

But that changed after an incident in 1974 involving a woman named Betty Van Patter, a friend they recommended for a secretarial job with the Black Panthers.

After Van Patten found some irregularities in the Panthers’ books, she ended up floating in the Bay.

Horowitz suspected the Panthers in the murder. This led to an epiphany that Collier and Horowitz both experienced. They rejected their Marxist beliefs and published what was perhaps the most ground-breaking conservative journal of the 20th century.

They called it “Heterodoxy.”

I started writing for Heterodoxy in the 1990s. The pay wasn’t great, but it was the only publication I ever worked for that didn’t succumb to pack journalism.

Everywhere else I worked for had editors who would object to any deviation from liberal orthodoxy

I don’t know how many times I had to answer the question “Do you really want to say this?”

Yes, you moron! That’s why I wrote it!

Problem was, you had to have experienced Marxist orthodoxy to understand what heterodoxy is.

It’s actually quite simple. Heterodoxy is the ability to think for yourself. Marxists give up that ability when they sign up to follow the party line.

As for Hastey, she never knew she was following the party line in the first place.

But any good journalist is a heterodox journalist.

The alternative is pack journalism, also known as “wokism”and “political correctness.”

That’s what those “traditional broadcast journalist norms” are enforcing.

At least one of them won’t be enforcing them any longer.