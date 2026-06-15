The question of the moment inside the Beltway is whether the new head of CBS News is a conservative.

At a panel in 2012, Bari Weiss said she “got involved in journalism through activism.”

Gee, who would have guessed that?

Well, me for one.

During my many years in the news racket, I’ve met dozens such characters.

I’ve yet to encounter one who met my definition of conservative.

“Conservative activism” is a contradiction in terms, at least when applied to journalism.

The goal of a journalist is to describe things as they are.

The goal of an activist is to change things.

Weiss seems to have run afoul of this in her coverage of the Minneapolis anti-ICE demonstrations.

Her former co-worker at “60 Minutes, Scott Pelley, had this to say about her activism:

“My impression at the time was that she was putting a thumb on the scale on behalf of the administration,” Pelley said. “Constantly looking out for the views of the president.”

President Trump is perfectly capable of looking out for his own views.

He doesn’t need the help of every liberal to ever make a public conversion to conservatism.

Make that “neoconservatism.”

Most conservatives have right-wing views that apply across the political spectrum.

The neocons weight their ideas and activism toward Israel.

That certainly applies to Weiss.

She has made no secret of her promotion of Israeli interests.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that – for an activist.

But that poses problems for a journalist sympathetic to the “America First” view of the world.

Those problems surfaced again this week when the 1967 attack on the U.S.S. Liberty was brought up by conservative Republican Thomas Massie.

The Kentucky congressman wants a new investigation into the attack by Israeli ships and that killed l34 Americans and injured 171.

The Israelis maintain that the daylight attack was a mistake. My sources in the CIA and military intelligence find that laughable.

There was a mistake, all right. They didn’t succeed in sinking the Liberty. If they had, there might not have been any witnesses.

But there were. And they testified the attack was deliberate.

This was during the Six-Day War, before Israel had become a U.S. ally, so the Israelis had the legal right to attack a foreign spy ship.

But why lie about it?

That’s what Massie and other conservatives want to know.

It’s a fair question, one that shows the rift between old fashioned conservatives and “neo” conservatives. Massie intends to bring it up this week in a House hearing attended by some of the Liberty survivors who have testified about the daylight attack.

So that should be fun.

As for the kerfuffle over Weiss and CBS news, I don’t expect much good to come out of it.

The liberals at the network are all yammering on about conservative interference with their reporting. But I never heard these guys protesting interference with conservative writers.

Perhaps that’s because they don’t know any.

Perhaps

Maybe that’s because they don’t know of any.