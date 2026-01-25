When people ask me what the president should have done to the mob besieging the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, my answer is simple.

He should have issued an order for the crowd to disperse. If they didn’t, he should have issued a shoot-to-kill order.

Donald Trump didn’t do that, however. He left the men guarding the Capitol with no defense against the mob storming the gates.

Or in other words, he left them in the exact same position his administration is leaving all those ICE agents confronting that mob in Minneapolis.

Trump’s FBI director is trying to argue that this most recent killing was different because the guy who got shot was armed with a legally owned pistol.

“No one who wants to be peaceful shows up at a protest with a firearm that is loaded with two full magazines,” said Kash Patel.

I gather Patel is not a gun nut. But if he somehow manages to shoot an automatic pistol loaded with two full magazines, it’s likely to blow up in his hand.

This is yet another instance of Trump shooting himself in the foot, as it were.

That House hearing last week was another.

Do the voters really need to see more videos of a mob of Republican rioters storming the Capitol in an attempted coup?

Do they need to hear yet again about the thugs chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as they protested the vice president’s refusal to join in the insurrection?

Jan. 6 was the worst day in the history of the Republican Party. Yet for some reason Trump wanted to rehash it.

The reason is not far to seek.

He clearly believes that when the voters hear how his supporters tried to kill Mike Pence, they’ll conclude the culprit was not the president who sat in his office during the riot, but the prosecutor who brought charges against him.

Jack Smith argued that he was just doing his job,

“If asked whether to prosecute a former president based on the same facts today, I would do so regardless of whether that president was a Republican or a Democrat,” he said. “No one should be above the law in our country, and the law required that he be held to account. So that is what I did.”

Smith testified that he believes the Jan. 6 rioters who were convicted of assaulting police officers “are dangerous to their community.”

“I do not understand why you would mass-pardon people who assaulted police officers,” he said. “I don’t get it. I never will.”

I don’t get it, either.

We’re fighting off anti-cop violence in Minnesota, but we’re supposed to condone it in Washington D.C.?

If that makes sense to you, I can think of an island in the North Atlantic you might be interested in buying.