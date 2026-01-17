It’s been 11 years since the New York Times ran its infamous article headlined “The End of Snow?”

But a headline on a news story the other day seemed to indicate that the end is not near.

“Major Northeast winter storm threatens to disrupt flights and road travel,” it read.

If I were to run that by I’d a typical environmentalist, I could expect to get this mantra in return: “Weather isn’t climate.”

No, it isn’t.

But climate science isn’t science either

It’s politics.

If you doubt that, I’d advise you to read up on Sir Crispin Tickell. Despite lacking a background in science, he was a top science adviser to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1970s.

In that role, he advised Thatcher to begin a war on coal to weaken the coal miners’ unions, which were dominating British politics.

Here in the U.S., Al Gore is another non-scientist who hyped the threat that minute amounts of carbon dioxide would cause catastrophic changes in Earth’s atmosphere.

He didn’t fare too well at the polls, so he turned his attention to global warming

One of his clams was that global warming was causing the oceans to boil.

The reality, as was recently discovered, is that atmospheric change may accelerate the cooling of some major parts of the planet because of the changes in ocean currents.

Countries like England and Ireland might see temperatures plummet, the alarmists now say..

That’s one reason the enviro-alarmists have dropped the “global warming” mantra in favor of “climate change.”

“Climate change” is so vague as to be meaningless.

No one doubts that the climate changes.

The argument is over whether that change is driven by human activity – whether it’s anthropogenic.

But there’s little chance the boobs could even pronounce “anthropogenic,” never mind define it.

So the public is fed the threat of “climate change.”

Can’t argue with that.

The climate is constantly changing.

Even the most devout alarmists do not dispute that a new ice age could begin next week.

Instead, they argue that we should restrict the U.S. use of fossil fuels.

Perhaps we should. But what is the cost-benefit ratio?

That’s a political question you as a voter should get to decide.

I for one am not willing to give up the three gas-powered cars in my fleet and replace them with $60,000 or so worth of electric vehicles.

If you want to do that, go right ahead.

But don’t expect me to pay for it.

Donald Trump doesn’t’

He recently killed a federal program that granted a $7,500 tax credit for purchase of an electric vehicle.

That’s not all he did. He also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Accords, which would have greatly restricted the use of fossil fuels by the U.S.

If we’d stayed in the Accords, energy rates would “necessarily skyrocket” according to Barack Obama

And the Democrats would have blamed the Republicans.

So fill up on cheap gas and head to the ski slopes.

There’s plenty of snow if you know where to look, no matter what the Times tried to tell you.