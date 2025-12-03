Paul’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Shoot first, ask questions later?
Pete Hegseth tried talking tough like The Donald, but all it got him was in trouble
11 hrs ago
•
Paul Mulshine
3
2
1
November 2025
Trump has made a royal mess of tariffs
The first and most prominent opponent of tariffs was none other than revolutionary John Hancock; President Trump needs a history lesson and I suspect…
Nov 30
•
Paul Mulshine
4
Three blowhards, no waiting
My new podcast features some Jersey guys with loud opinions Readers said the links were not working. I have now corrected that and you can click the…
Nov 26
•
Paul Mulshine
2
2
The Epstein scandal: Comedy or Tragedy?
At the center of the case against billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was a tale that would have fit nicely into this comic song popular in English…
Nov 21
•
Paul Mulshine
1
Epstein's 'victims:' girls or women?
Many of these so-called victims were above the age of consent, but you'd never know it from the media coverage
Nov 20
•
Paul Mulshine
3
2
Is The Donald a lame duck, or a dead duck?
If Donald Trump had acted like the small-government conservative he pretended to be he wouldn't be in the mess he's in today
Nov 14
•
Paul Mulshine
9
1
Trump ignored the Golden Rule of Government Shutdowns
No matter who's responsible for closing the government, the chief executive gets the blame
Nov 7
•
Paul Mulshine
9
1
"Deliver Me From Nowhere"
Springsteen's "Nebraska", Warren Zanes' book and the movie
Published on John’s Substack
•
Nov 7
Bored in the USA
That's how you'll feel after watching that new movie about Bruce Springsteen
Nov 3
•
Paul Mulshine
10
4
1
October 2025
The Mulshine voting guide: Vote for the object, not the subject
Many voters are deluded into thinking they should pick good candidates. Nope. Vote for the candidates who will do the least harm
Oct 28
6
1
Does Donald have a domino theory for the Caribbean?
If the regime can be changed in Venezuela, other dictators in Latin America should get nervous
Oct 27
•
Paul Mulshine
3
Garden State or State of Corruption?
A new book on ex-Senator Bob Menendez shows Jersey Democrats have an infinite tolerance for graft
Oct 21
•
Paul Mulshine
8
3
3
© 2025 Paul Mulshine
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts