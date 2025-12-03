Paul’s Substack

Paul’s Substack

Home
Archive
About

November 2025

Trump has made a royal mess of tariffs
The first and most prominent opponent of tariffs was none other than revolutionary John Hancock; President Trump needs a history lesson and I suspect…
  
Paul Mulshine
Three blowhards, no waiting
My new podcast features some Jersey guys with loud opinions Readers said the links were not working. I have now corrected that and you can click the…
  
Paul Mulshine
The Epstein scandal: Comedy or Tragedy?
At the center of the case against billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was a tale that would have fit nicely into this comic song popular in English…
  
Paul Mulshine
Epstein's 'victims:' girls or women?
Many of these so-called victims were above the age of consent, but you'd never know it from the media coverage
  
Paul Mulshine
Is The Donald a lame duck, or a dead duck?
If Donald Trump had acted like the small-government conservative he pretended to be he wouldn't be in the mess he's in today
  
Paul Mulshine
Trump ignored the Golden Rule of Government Shutdowns
No matter who's responsible for closing the government, the chief executive gets the blame
  
Paul Mulshine
"Deliver Me From Nowhere"
Springsteen's "Nebraska", Warren Zanes' book and the movie
Published on John’s Substack  
Bored in the USA
That's how you'll feel after watching that new movie about Bruce Springsteen
  
Paul Mulshine

October 2025

© 2025 Paul Mulshine
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture